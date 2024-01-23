Oscar 2024: Σάρώνει ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος με το Poor Things

Oλοκληρώθηκε η ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα φετινά Οσκαρ.

Ο Έλληνας σκηνοθέτης Γιώργος Λάνθιμος με την ταινία Poor Things με πρωταγωνιστές την Έμμα Στόουν και τον Μάρκ Ράφαλο είναι υποψήφιος σε έντεκα κατηγορίες διεκδικώντας μεταξύ άλλων το όσκαρ Καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας, Καλύτερης ταινίας, Μοντάζ, Μουσικής, Διασκεύης σεναρίου.

Η Έμμα Στόουν διεκδικεί το όσκαρ πρώτου γυναικείου ρόλου και ο Μάρκ Ράφαλο Β Ανδρικού.

Βασισμένος στο ομότιτλο βιβλίο του 'Αλισντερ Γκρέι και σε σενάριο του Τόνι ΜακΝαμάρα, ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος αντιστρέφει το μύθο του Φρανκενστάιν και καταθέτει ένα καυστικό δοκίμιο για την ελευθερία και τη χαρά του σεξ, τις ταξικές ανισότητες, την ατομική και κοινωνική αυτοδιάθεση, την επιθυμία και την αγάπη.

Το «Poor things» συμπεριλαμβάνεται ήδη σε όλες τις λίστες των μεγάλων κινηματογραφικών περιοδικών και διεθνών κριτικών κινηματογράφου για τις καλύτερες ταινίες της χρονιάς. Η ταινία έκανε την παγκόσμια πρεμιέρα της τον περασμένο Σεπτέμβριο στο Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας, όπου κέρδισε το Χρυσό Λέοντα, ενώ επίσης μεταξύ άλλων βραβείων κέρδισε τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα Καλύτερης ταινίας και Καλύτερης Γυναικείας Ερμηνείας στην Κατηγορία Κωμωδία- Μιούζικαλ.

Σε κάθε περίπτωση, στις υποψηφιότητες ηγείται το «Oppenheimer» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν καθώς προτάθηκε σε 13 κατηγορίες, ενώ αμέσως μετά το «Poor Things», δέκα υποψηφιότητες έχει το «Killers of the Flower Moon» και οκτώ η «Barbie».

Oι ηθοποιοί Τζαζί Μπιτζ Τζακ Κουέιντ ανακοίνωσαν τους προτεινόμενους στις 23 κατηγορίες.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΣΧΕΔΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗΣ / ΣΚΗΝΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ / ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΗΧΟΣ

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island In Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Πηγή: skai.gr

Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα.

Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.