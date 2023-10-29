Πυραυλικό κτύπημα δέχθηκαν εγκαταστάσεις δίπλα στο νοσοκομείο Al Quds στη Γάζα.
Εικόνες από το σημείο καταγράφουν τον απόλυτο πανικό στο νοσοκομείο, το οποίο έχει μετατραπεί σε καταυλισμός άστεγων Παλαιστινίων, οι οποίοι, σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές, αγγίζουν σε αριθμό τους 14.000.
Reports suggest that the attacks near Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza continue, and despite earlier orders to evacuate, there has been no progress in the evacuation process. This situation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by healthcare facilities in conflict zones.#Gaza… pic.twitter.com/zzpVZDq1PT— ChroniBuzz (@liv59224) October 29, 2023
lsraeli warplanes intentionally hit the vicinity of al-Quds Hospital in Gaza to force Palestinians to evacuate. The hospital, which is currently home to hundreds of casualties and displaced persons, has been severely damaged during the attack. pic.twitter.com/S0lUCfXgJV— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 29, 2023
