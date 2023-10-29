Λογαριασμός
Πύραυλοι έπληξαν εγκαταστάσεις δίπλα στο νοσοκομείο Al Quds στη Γάζα - Δείτε βίντεο

Σύμφωνα με αναφορές, στο νοσοκομείο έχουν βρει καταφύγιο τουλάχιστον 14.000 άστεγοι Παλαιστίνιοι

Al Quds

Πυραυλικό κτύπημα δέχθηκαν εγκαταστάσεις δίπλα στο νοσοκομείο Al Quds στη Γάζα.

Εικόνες από το σημείο καταγράφουν τον απόλυτο πανικό στο νοσοκομείο, το οποίο έχει μετατραπεί σε καταυλισμός άστεγων Παλαιστινίων, οι οποίοι, σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές, αγγίζουν σε αριθμό τους 14.000.

Δείτε το βίντεο: 

Πηγή: skai.gr

