Πυραυλικό κτύπημα δέχθηκαν εγκαταστάσεις δίπλα στο νοσοκομείο Al Quds στη Γάζα.

Εικόνες από το σημείο καταγράφουν τον απόλυτο πανικό στο νοσοκομείο, το οποίο έχει μετατραπεί σε καταυλισμός άστεγων Παλαιστινίων, οι οποίοι, σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές, αγγίζουν σε αριθμό τους 14.000.

Δείτε το βίντεο:

Reports suggest that the attacks near Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza continue, and despite earlier orders to evacuate, there has been no progress in the evacuation process. This situation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by healthcare facilities in conflict zones.#Gaza… pic.twitter.com/zzpVZDq1PT