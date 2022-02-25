Στα χρώματα της ουκρανικής σημαίας θα φωταγωγηθεί απόψε η πλατεία Ομονοίας, ως ένδειξη στήριξης στην χώρα που βάλλεται από τα πυρά της Ρωσίας. Επίσης, και η Τεχνόπολη στο Γκάζι θα φωταγωγηθεί.

Από χτες πολλές άλλες πόλεις φωταγώγησαν εμβληματικά κτήριά τους αναλόγως, ανάμεσά τους και η Κομισιόν.

In these dark hours, tonight the colours of the Ukrainian flag shine bright on the @EU_Commission headquarters.



A symbol of our solidarity. Friendship. And steadfast support.



More than ever, the EU stands with Ukraine and its people. pic.twitter.com/Mw03d5W7Ig — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 24, 2022

Dallas stands with #Ukraine tonight. The colors of the Ukrainian flag on the city’s skyline. 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/lXpeG71i7F — Brian Curtis (@BrianCurtisNBC5) February 25, 2022

Brandenburg Gate in Berlin lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. pic.twitter.com/rJgrXzUeEl — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) February 25, 2022

Colosseum in Rome lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. pic.twitter.com/B6MUx9C6Ds — Charles Campisi (@1813Doncarlo) February 25, 2022

The Empire State Building lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian flag pic.twitter.com/VYTKANPb3a — 𝓔𝓵𝓲𝔃𝓪𝓫𝓮𝓽𝓱 𝓛𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔂 (@ChitkwesuManetu) February 25, 2022

