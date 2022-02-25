Στα χρώματα της ουκρανικής σημαίας θα φωταγωγηθεί απόψε η πλατεία Ομονοίας, ως ένδειξη στήριξης στην χώρα που βάλλεται από τα πυρά της Ρωσίας. Επίσης, και η Τεχνόπολη στο Γκάζι θα φωταγωγηθεί.

Από χτες πολλές άλλες πόλεις φωταγώγησαν εμβληματικά κτήριά τους αναλόγως, ανάμεσά τους και η Κομισιόν.

Πηγή: skai.gr

