Πανικός στην Μινεσότα: Τρένο που μετέφερε αιθανόλη τυλίχθηκε στις φλόγες – Εκκενώνονται σπίτια (βίντεο)

Κόσμος
treno

Τρένο με 22 βαγόνια εκτροχιάστηκε και τυλίχτηκε στις φλόγες στη μία τα ξημερώματα τοπική ώρα - Εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι έχουν απομακρυνθεί από τα σπίτια τους - Στην περιοχή και ο αμερικανικός Ερυθρός Σταυρός

Συναγερμός σήμανε στις τοπικές αρχές της πόλης Ρέιμοντ (Raymond) στη Μινεσότα των ΗΠΑ όταν ένα τρένο με 22 βαγόνια που μετέφερε εύφλεκτα χημικά (ανάμεικτη αιθανόλη) εκτροχιάστηκε και έπιασε φωτιά στη μία τα ξημερώματα, τοπική ώρα. 

Στο σημείο έσπευσαν ισχυρές πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις ενώ οι κάτοικοι της περιοχής κοντά στο σημείο του ατυχήματος, σε ακτίνα ενός χιλιομέτρου, κλήθηκαν να εκκενώσουν τα σπίτια τους, μέσα στη νύχτα. 

Στην περιοχή βρίσκεται και ο αμερικανικός Ερυθρός Σταυρός για να στήσει σκηνές για τους ανθρώπους που έχουν εγκαταλείψει τα σπίτια τους και να τους παρέχει τρόφιμα και είδη πρώτης ανάγκης

Πηγή: skai.gr

TAGS: ΗΠΑ τρένο
