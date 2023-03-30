Πανικός στην Μινεσότα: Τρένο που μετέφερε αιθανόλη τυλίχθηκε στις φλόγες – Εκκενώνονται σπίτια (βίντεο)

Τρένο με 22 βαγόνια εκτροχιάστηκε και τυλίχτηκε στις φλόγες στη μία τα ξημερώματα τοπική ώρα - Εκατοντάδες άνθρωποι έχουν απομακρυνθεί από τα σπίτια τους - Στην περιοχή και ο αμερικανικός Ερυθρός Σταυρός

Συναγερμός σήμανε στις τοπικές αρχές της πόλης Ρέιμοντ (Raymond) στη Μινεσότα των ΗΠΑ όταν ένα τρένο με 22 βαγόνια που μετέφερε εύφλεκτα χημικά (ανάμεικτη αιθανόλη) εκτροχιάστηκε και έπιασε φωτιά στη μία τα ξημερώματα, τοπική ώρα.

Some video coming out of a firery train derailment that occured in Raymond, Minnesota about 1:00 am this morning.



Several tankers were carrying a form of ethanol & corn syrup that caught fire and has caused a 1/2 mile evacuation to the surrounding area.



Video by Ashely Lucas pic.twitter.com/r9U0UpErrV — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) March 30, 2023

Στο σημείο έσπευσαν ισχυρές πυροσβεστικές δυνάμεις ενώ οι κάτοικοι της περιοχής κοντά στο σημείο του ατυχήματος, σε ακτίνα ενός χιλιομέτρου, κλήθηκαν να εκκενώσουν τα σπίτια τους, μέσα στη νύχτα.

🚨#BREAKING: Train carrying Ethanol has Derailed causing it to explode Prompting Immediate Evacuation Orders for Residents within Half-Mile Radius ⁰

📌#Raymond | #Minnesota



Emergency officials have issued an urgent evacuation notice for Raymond City, Minnesota, following a… pic.twitter.com/HljsrnA8gG — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 30, 2023

Στην περιοχή βρίσκεται και ο αμερικανικός Ερυθρός Σταυρός για να στήσει σκηνές για τους ανθρώπους που έχουν εγκαταλείψει τα σπίτια τους και να τους παρέχει τρόφιμα και είδη πρώτης ανάγκης

FIERY TRAIN DERAILMENT: Local media are on the scene of a train derailment Western Minnesota that’s prompting evacuations this morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says multiple cars derailed around 1:00 a.m.



We’re working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/TgBwLjPTty — Bliss ZechmanNC9 (@BlissZechman) March 30, 2023

