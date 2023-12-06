Λογαριασμός
Menu
ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
ΣΚΑΪ TV ΣΚΑΪ 100.3 ΣΠΟΡ FM Women Only ΟΛΟΙ ΜΑΖΙ
ΜΠΟΡΟΥΜΕ

ΗΠΑ: Νεκρός ο δράστης των πυροβολισμών στο πανεπιστήμιο της Νεβάδα - Αναφορές για πολλά θύματα - Βίντεο

"Ο ύποπτος εντοπίστηκε και είναι νεκρός" ανέφερε η αστυνομία του Λας Βέγκας - Οι πρώτες αναφορές κάνουν λόγο για έξι τραυματίες και ένα θύμα 

UPDATE: 22:40
Nevada

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ. Άγνωστος δράστης άνοιξε πυρ στο κάμπους του πανεπιστημίου της Νεβάδα στο Λας Βέγκας, με τις πρώτες αναφορές να κάνουν λόγο για έξι τραυματίες και ένα θύμα. 

"Ο ύποπτος εντοπίστηκε και είναι νεκρός" ανέφερε η αστυνομία του Λας Βέγκας σε νεότερο μήνυμά της.

Σύμφωνα με μαρτυρίες, αστυνομικοί αντάλλαξαν πυρά με τον άγνωστης ταυτότητα δράστη μέσα στους χώρους του πανεπιστημίου.

Πάντως, το πανεπιστήμιο ζήτησε από τους φοιτητές και το προσωπικό του ιδρύματος να παραμείνουν κρυμμένοι όπου έχουν καταφύγει. 

Η εκπρόσωπος του πανεπιστημίου της Νεβάδα Ντίνα Τίτους εξέδωσε νωρίτερα δήλωση στο Χ, λέγοντας ότι το προσωπικό του ιδρύματος παρακολουθεί στενά την κατάσταση.

Πηγή: skai.gr

Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα.
Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

TAGS: ΗΠΑ Νεβάδα πυροβολισμοί
Αξίζει να διαβάσετε δημοφιλείς ειδήσεις στο skai.gr
9 0 Bookmark