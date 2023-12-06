Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ. Άγνωστος δράστης άνοιξε πυρ στο κάμπους του πανεπιστημίου της Νεβάδα στο Λας Βέγκας, με τις πρώτες αναφορές να κάνουν λόγο για έξι τραυματίες και ένα θύμα.

"Ο ύποπτος εντοπίστηκε και είναι νεκρός" ανέφερε η αστυνομία του Λας Βέγκας σε νεότερο μήνυμά της.

Σύμφωνα με μαρτυρίες, αστυνομικοί αντάλλαξαν πυρά με τον άγνωστης ταυτότητα δράστη μέσα στους χώρους του πανεπιστημίου.

Πάντως, το πανεπιστήμιο ζήτησε από τους φοιτητές και το προσωπικό του ιδρύματος να παραμείνουν κρυμμένοι όπου έχουν καταφύγει.

Η εκπρόσωπος του πανεπιστημίου της Νεβάδα Ντίνα Τίτους εξέδωσε νωρίτερα δήλωση στο Χ, λέγοντας ότι το προσωπικό του ιδρύματος παρακολουθεί στενά την κατάσταση.

BREAKING! Active shooter reported with multiple victims at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas#nevada #lasvegas #shooting #breakingnews



pic.twitter.com/NzRmqFICTB — Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) December 6, 2023

BREAKING SHOOTING: Active shooter reported on campus of Nevada University, Las Vegas (UNLV), police say there appears to be multiple victims pic.twitter.com/ooLalfmoZf — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 6, 2023

#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/iylYGPhr33 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

My staff and I are closely monitoring reports of an active shooter at UNLV and are in communication with @LVMPD as the situation unfolds about how we can be of assistance.



Please avoid the area and immediately evacuate to a safe area. https://t.co/BBq7hZhXv8 https://t.co/Pszwd0IGsJ — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) December 6, 2023

#BREAKING The suspect is contained. This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units. https://t.co/EFVKgGyQuy — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect has been located and is deceased. https://t.co/h56jaYcFwg pic.twitter.com/eeTzBIEg7O — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

Please shelter in place. This remains an active investigation. The suspect has been contained, according to police. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

