Ο Magic Johnson διαφημίζει ξανά την Ελλάδα και φοράει χλαμύδα - Φωτογραφίες

Ο Earvin Magic Johnson επισκέπτεται συχνά την Ελλάδα με την οικογένειά του

Ο θρύλος του μπάσκετ Earvin Magic Johnson, βρίσκεται για άλλη μια φορά στην Ελλάδα, ταξιδεύοντας σε πολλά νησιά και χωριά της χώρας μαζί με την οικογένειά του.

I got my jet ski on for a few hours this morning in Myrtos Bay on Kefalonia Island, Greece. There is no greater thrill for me than being out on the water and seeing some beautiful coastlines, especially in a country like Greece. pic.twitter.com/YUeMhGUhE0 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2023

Μάλιστα, σε μία από τις φωτογραφίες που ανέβασε στα social media, ο Μάτζικ μαζί τη γυναίκα του Κούκι και φιλικά τους ζευγάρια, φορούν χλαμύδες σαν αρχαίοι Έλληνες. Παράλληλα σε όλες τις αναρτήσεις του, ο Τζόνσον αναφέρει συνεχώς πόσο χαρούμενος είναι που βρίσκεται στην Ελλάδα και πόσο την απολαβάνει!

The Phoenix 2 crew put on a Greek god and goddess extravaganza tonight on the yacht! We had so much fun dressing up and dancing and Chef Daisy prepared an outstanding spread for us to enjoy! What a beautiful sunset tonight in Greece 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YRW0ieNqMP — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2023

Today I surprised my beautiful wife Cookie and her girlfriends Gina, Lita and Tamiko with a photoshoot with the famous Flying Dresses Santorini! My wife Cookie looks absolutely STUNNING in her gold flying dress! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/1mFDNzHDvo — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 1, 2023

Santorini is absolutely beautiful! We had a great day and enjoyed an incredible dinner at Beefbar at Hotel Andronis Arcadia, one of the top steakhouses in the world! pic.twitter.com/9uRo2ICJ9U — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 1, 2023

Cookie and I enjoyed a great dinner yesterday at Mykonos Social restaurant with our friends Jerry & Tamiko Mosley, Leonard & Lita Richardson, and Dennis & Gina Gage to celebrate Leonard's birthday! pic.twitter.com/OiWWlKJAAe — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2023

My family and I rocking our new Commanders swag on the yacht today in Greece! pic.twitter.com/gVGzr7CHYo — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 26, 2023

Πηγή: skai.gr

