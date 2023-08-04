#
Ο Magic Johnson διαφημίζει ξανά την Ελλάδα και φοράει χλαμύδα - Φωτογραφίες

Life Style - Wellness
Ο Magic Johnson διαφημίζει ξανά στην Ελλάδα και φοράει χλαμύδα - Φωτογραφίες

Ο Earvin Magic Johnson επισκέπτεται συχνά την Ελλάδα με την οικογένειά του

Ο θρύλος του μπάσκετ Earvin Magic Johnson, βρίσκεται για άλλη μια φορά στην Ελλάδα, ταξιδεύοντας σε πολλά νησιά και χωριά της χώρας μαζί με την οικογένειά του.

Μάλιστα, σε μία από τις φωτογραφίες που ανέβασε στα social media, ο Μάτζικ μαζί τη γυναίκα του Κούκι και φιλικά τους ζευγάρια, φορούν χλαμύδες σαν αρχαίοι Έλληνες. Παράλληλα σε όλες τις αναρτήσεις του, ο Τζόνσον αναφέρει συνεχώς πόσο χαρούμενος είναι που βρίσκεται στην Ελλάδα και πόσο την απολαβάνει!

Πηγή: skai.gr

TAGS: Μάτζικ Τζόνσον Ελλάδα Διακοπές
