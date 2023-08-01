#
Οι Ειδησεις σε Tags: Φωτιά στη Μαγνησία Φωτιά στη Ρόδο Καύσωνας «Κλέων»
ΣΚΑΪ TV ΣΚΑΪ 100.3 ΣΠΟΡ FM ΟΛΟΙ ΜΑΖΙ
ΜΠΟΡΟΥΜΕ
Αναζήτηση Λογαριασμός
Καιρος
ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
ΣΚΑΪ TV ΣΚΑΪ 100.3 ΣΠΟΡ FM ΟΛΟΙ ΜΑΖΙ
ΜΠΟΡΟΥΜΕ

Σε γνωστά μαγαζιά στη Μύκονο με τη σύζυγό του ο θρύλος του μπάσκετ Μάτζικ Τζόνσον - Φωτoγραφίες

Life Style - Wellness
Magic Johnson

Ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον επισκέφθηκε γνωστά μαγαζιά του νησιού και πόζαρε με φόντο το «νησί των ανέμων»

Ο θρύλος του NBA Έρβιν Μάτζικ Τζόνσον και η οικογένειά του δεν σταματούν να διαφημίζουν τη Μύκονο και κατ’ επέκταση την Ελλάδα. Ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον επισκέφθηκε γνωστά μαγαζιά του νησιού, πόζαρε με φόντο το «νησί των ανέμων», και φαίνεται να απολαμβάνει την παραμονή του στη χώρα μας.

Πηγή: skai.gr

Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα.
Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

TAGS: Μύκονος
Αξίζει να διαβάσετε δημοφιλείς ειδήσεις στο skai.gr