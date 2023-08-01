Σε γνωστά μαγαζιά στη Μύκονο με τη σύζυγό του ο θρύλος του μπάσκετ Μάτζικ Τζόνσον - Φωτoγραφίες

Ο θρύλος του NBA Έρβιν Μάτζικ Τζόνσον και η οικογένειά του δεν σταματούν να διαφημίζουν τη Μύκονο και κατ’ επέκταση την Ελλάδα. Ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον επισκέφθηκε γνωστά μαγαζιά του νησιού, πόζαρε με φόντο το «νησί των ανέμων», και φαίνεται να απολαμβάνει την παραμονή του στη χώρα μας.
Cookie and I enjoyed a great dinner yesterday at Mykonos Social restaurant with our friends Jerry & Tamiko Mosley, Leonard & Lita Richardson, and Dennis & Gina Gage to celebrate Leonard's birthday! pic.twitter.com/OiWWlKJAAe— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2023
Cookie and I had a full day in Mykonos, Greece! We made a stop at Nammos Village where they had the most amazing daytime beach party that was completely packed. The restaurant was sold out and we saw a really cool Nike sculpture! If you are ever go to Mykonos, you need to stop at… pic.twitter.com/WvwBIuXm9F— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2023
