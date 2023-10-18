Ισραηλινή Πολεμική Αεροπορία: Οι αποτυχημένες εκτοξεύσεις ρουκετών από τη Γάζα αυξάνονται

Η Ισραηλινή Πολεμική Αεροπορία υποστηρίζει ότι οι αποτυχημένες εκτοξεύσεις πυραύλων από τη Γάζα αυξάνονται.

Σε μια σειρά αναρτήσεων στο X (γνωστό ως Twitter), η ισραηλινή Πολεμική Αεροπορία αναφέρει ότι η Χαμάς "χρησιμοποιεί συνεχώς τους αμάχους στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας ως ανθρώπινες ασπίδες".

Από την αρχική επίθεση της Χαμάς στο Ισραήλ, η Χαμάς χρησιμοποιεί συνεχώς αμάχους στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας ως ανθρώπινες ασπίδες, εκτοξεύει τακτικά μπαράζ ρουκετών και χρησιμοποιεί πολιτικές εγκατατάσεις για στρατιωτικούς σκοπούς , αναφέρεται χαρακτηριστικά στην ανάρτησή της.

Since Hamas’ initial attack on Israel, Hamas has continuously used civilians in the Gaza Strip as human shields, regularly launched barrages of rockets and used civilian compounds for military purposes. pic.twitter.com/giA6ivOPey

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations fire rockets indistinctly at Israeli civilians. These rockets have also been causing harm to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, there was an increase seen in the number of rockets launched at Israel that fell short and landed in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is continuing to use the residents of Gaza Strip as human shields, and risk the lives of Gazan civilians to shield their attacks. pic.twitter.com/MGhoXAHQhJ