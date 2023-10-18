#
Ισραηλινή Πολεμική Αεροπορία: Οι αποτυχημένες εκτοξεύσεις ρουκετών από τη Γάζα αυξάνονται

Κόσμος
Ισραηλινή Πολεμική Αεροπορία

Η Χαμάς χρησιμοποιεί συνεχώς αμάχους στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας ως ανθρώπινες ασπίδες, υποστηρίζει η Ισραηλινή Πολεμική Αεροπορία

Η Ισραηλινή Πολεμική Αεροπορία υποστηρίζει ότι οι αποτυχημένες εκτοξεύσεις πυραύλων από τη Γάζα αυξάνονται.

Σε μια σειρά αναρτήσεων στο X (γνωστό ως Twitter), η ισραηλινή Πολεμική Αεροπορία αναφέρει ότι η Χαμάς "χρησιμοποιεί συνεχώς τους αμάχους στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας ως ανθρώπινες ασπίδες".

Από την αρχική επίθεση της Χαμάς στο Ισραήλ, η Χαμάς χρησιμοποιεί συνεχώς αμάχους στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας ως ανθρώπινες ασπίδες, εκτοξεύει τακτικά μπαράζ  ρουκετών και χρησιμοποιεί πολιτικές εγκατατάσεις για στρατιωτικούς σκοπούς , αναφέρεται χαρακτηριστικά στην ανάρτησή της.

