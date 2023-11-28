Λογαριασμός
Τέλος στο μαρτύριο για τους 41 εργάτες στην Ινδία: Απεγκλωβίστηκαν από τη σήραγγα που ήταν παγιδευμένοι για πάνω από 2 εβδομάδες - Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες

Οι εργάτες παρέμεναν εγκλωβισμένοι στη σήραγγα από τις 12 Νοεμβρίου

UPDATE: 17:13
india rescue tunnel

Απεγκλωβίστηκαν οι 41 εργάτες που ήταν παγιδευμένοι για πάνω από 2 εβδομάδες στη σήραγγα που κατέρρευσε στην Ινδία όπως μεταδίδει το NDTV και το Sky News.

Οι άνδρες είχαν κολλήσει μέσα στη σήραγγα στο Uttarkhand για περισσότερες από δύο εβδομάδες, με τους διασώστες να σκάβουν για περισσότερες από 400 ώρες για να τους φτάσουν.

Κάθε εργάτης ανασύρθηκε ξεχωριστά από ένα στενό πέρασμα σε ένα τροχήλατο φορείο.

Η ομάδα παγιδεύτηκε στις 12 Νοεμβρίου, όταν μια κατολίσθηση προκάλεσε την κατάρρευση τμήματος της σήραγγας μήκους 4,5 χιλιομέτρων (2,8 μιλίων) που κατασκεύαζαν περίπου 200 μέτρα (650 πόδια) από την είσοδο.

Κατάφεραν να επιβιώσουν με τροφή και οξυγόνο που τους παρεχόταν μέσω ενός αγωγού.

Οι διασώστες έφθασαν νωρίτερα στους 41 παγιδευμένους εργάτες στην υπό κατασκευή οδική σήραγγα της Ινδίας, ξεπερνώντας και το τελευταίο εμπόδιο. 

India Tunnel Collapse

India Tunnel Collapse

Νωρίτερα σήμερα, αξιωματούχοι στην τοποθεσία στην πολιτεία Uttarakhand, δήλωσαν ότι πρέπει ακόμη να σκάψουν πριν μπορέσουν να ανασυρθούν στην επιφάνεια δύο μέτρα (7 πόδια) γης.

