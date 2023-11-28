Απεγκλωβίστηκαν οι 41 εργάτες που ήταν παγιδευμένοι για πάνω από 2 εβδομάδες στη σήραγγα που κατέρρευσε στην Ινδία όπως μεταδίδει το NDTV και το Sky News.

Οι άνδρες είχαν κολλήσει μέσα στη σήραγγα στο Uttarkhand για περισσότερες από δύο εβδομάδες, με τους διασώστες να σκάβουν για περισσότερες από 400 ώρες για να τους φτάσουν.

Κάθε εργάτης ανασύρθηκε ξεχωριστά από ένα στενό πέρασμα σε ένα τροχήλατο φορείο.

Η ομάδα παγιδεύτηκε στις 12 Νοεμβρίου, όταν μια κατολίσθηση προκάλεσε την κατάρρευση τμήματος της σήραγγας μήκους 4,5 χιλιομέτρων (2,8 μιλίων) που κατασκεύαζαν περίπου 200 μέτρα (650 πόδια) από την είσοδο.

Κατάφεραν να επιβιώσουν με τροφή και οξυγόνο που τους παρεχόταν μέσω ενός αγωγού.

BREAKING: 33 workers have been rescued from a collapsed tunnel in India which left 41 workers trapped for 17 days, according to NDTVhttps://t.co/T58Fakp9sv



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/8z1CCJqKMt — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 28, 2023

Great news. First 27 workers rescued till now from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRF, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N8jTw2vp6F — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 28, 2023

India | #Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | 15 workers among the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 have been successfully rescued.pic.twitter.com/bTmsMxd763 #India #TunnelRescue #UttarkashiRescue — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) November 28, 2023

🚨 First images of trapped workers who are coming out after 17 days. #UttarakhandTunnelRescue pic.twitter.com/XObCgr7wzU — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) November 28, 2023

"It takes about three to five minutes for the rescue of each person, so we are looking at probably another hour or two"



Sky's @nevilleskynews gives us this update, as the first workers of 41 trapped in a collapsed tunnel in India are rescued.https://t.co/e32tKDSxjG



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/Z7BK6d0rbI — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 28, 2023

VIDEO | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: "I was inside when the pipe was being pushed. When I saw the (trapped) workers, I came back. Now, it's like an open road and anyone can come and go," says Balinder Yadav, a worker involved in the rescue operation.#UttarakhandTunnelRescue pic.twitter.com/D9TLsbNScu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2023

Οι διασώστες έφθασαν νωρίτερα στους 41 παγιδευμένους εργάτες στην υπό κατασκευή οδική σήραγγα της Ινδίας, ξεπερνώντας και το τελευταίο εμπόδιο.

Great news. First 27 workers rescued till now from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRF, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N8jTw2vp6F — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 28, 2023

Νωρίτερα σήμερα, αξιωματούχοι στην τοποθεσία στην πολιτεία Uttarakhand, δήλωσαν ότι πρέπει ακόμη να σκάψουν πριν μπορέσουν να ανασυρθούν στην επιφάνεια δύο μέτρα (7 πόδια) γης.

Πηγή: skai.gr

Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα.

Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.