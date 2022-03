Ο δήμαρχος της Μελιτόπολης απελευθερώθηκε από τη ρωσική αιχμαλωσία, σύμφωνα με το Kyiv Independent.

⚡️ Melitopol mayor released from Russian captivity.



Ivan Fedorov was released five days after being abducted following a Ukrainian “special operation,” according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy chief of staff for President Zelensky. He will shortly return to his duties as mayor.