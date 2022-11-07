Ντουμπάι: Λαμπάδιασε πολυώροφο κτήριο κοντά στον υψηλότερο ουρανοξύστη του κόσμου - Βίντεο

Στις φλόγες τυλίχθηκε τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας το πολυώροφο κτήριο του ομίλου Emaar, κοντά στον υψηλότερο ουρανοξύστη του κόσμου Μπουρτζ Χαλίφα.
Η φωτιά στο 35 ορόφων κτήριο κατασβέστηκε, ενώ δεν είναι γνωστό αν υπάρχουν τραυματίες.
Another Video- Massive fire broke out in a 35-story high-rise building near the #BurjKhalifa.— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) November 7, 2022
The building of the residential complex 8 Boulevard Walk caught #fire. #Emaar, which is considered the largest developer in the Arab world.#UAEFlagDay #uaeflag #UAE pic.twitter.com/Xj45WiViKn
Another Video-— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) November 7, 2022
A Massive #fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building of the #Emaar company in the center of #Dubai in the Downtown area near the #BurjKhalifa, the world’s tallest building.
There is no information about the victims yet. #UAE pic.twitter.com/2HECAGsIyw
In #Dubai, the #Emaar skyscraper caught fire near the #BurjKhalifa, the tallest building in the world.— Asif (@Asiftintoiya12) November 7, 2022
At the moment the fire was extinguished, there is no information about victims pic.twitter.com/zJb314LpD7
