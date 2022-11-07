#
Ντουμπάι: Λαμπάδιασε πολυώροφο κτήριο κοντά στον υψηλότερο ουρανοξύστη του κόσμου - Βίντεο

Κόσμος
Ντουμπάι: Φωτιά σε πολυώροφο κτήριο κοντά στον υψηλότερο ουρανοξύστη του κόσμου

Η φωτιά κατασβέστηκε, ενώ δεν είναι γνωστό αν υπάρχουν τραυματίες 

Στις φλόγες τυλίχθηκε τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας το πολυώροφο κτήριο του ομίλου Emaar, κοντά στον υψηλότερο ουρανοξύστη του κόσμου Μπουρτζ Χαλίφα. 

Ντουμπάι

Η φωτιά στο 35 ορόφων κτήριο κατασβέστηκε, ενώ δεν είναι γνωστό αν υπάρχουν τραυματίες.

TAGS: Ντουμπάι Φωτιά
