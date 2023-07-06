#
Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε δημοτικό σχολείο στο Λονδίνο – Εννέα τραυματίες - Τα επτά παιδιά

Κόσμος UPDATE: 13:47
Wimbledon

Στο σχολείο μαθητεύουν κορίτσια ηλικίας από 4 έως 11 ετών - Δεν έχει γίνει ακόμα γνωστό αν υπάρχουν παιδιά τραυματισμένα

Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε δημοτικό σχολείο πριν λίγη ώρα στο Wimbledon, νοτιοδυτικά του Λονδίνου, τραυματίζοντας, σύμφωνα με την Daily Mail, εννέα άτομα, εκ των οποίων τα επτά είναι παιδιά. 

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες αναφορές, το ατύχημα συνέβη σε σχολείο στην  Camp Road και υπάρχουν πολλοί τραυματίες.

Στο σχολείο μαθητεύουν κορίτσια ηλικίας από 4 έως 11 ετών, αλλά δεν έχει γίνει ακόμα γνωστό αν υπάρχουν παιδιά ανάμεσα στους τραυματίες.


Η αστυνομία του Μέρτον έγραψε στο Twitter ότι «ένα αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω στο κτίριο του σχολείου», προσθέτοντας: «Πολλοί άνθρωποι νοσηλεύονται στο σημείο». 

Η περιοχή έχει αποκλειστεί και στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει  η αστυνομία η πυροσβεστική και ασθενοφόρα καθώς και ένα ελικόπτερο.

«Δεν αντιμετωπίζουμε αυτό το περιστατικό ως σχετικό με την τρομοκρατία. Διενεργείται έρευνα για να κατανοηθούν οι πλήρεις συνθήκες του τι συνέβη» αναφέρει σε νέα ενημέρωση η αστυνομία του Μέρτον. 

Πηγή: skai.gr

TAGS: Βρετανία Wimblendon
