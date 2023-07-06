Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε δημοτικό σχολείο στο Λονδίνο – Εννέα τραυματίες - Τα επτά παιδιά

Στο σχολείο μαθητεύουν κορίτσια ηλικίας από 4 έως 11 ετών - Δεν έχει γίνει ακόμα γνωστό αν υπάρχουν παιδιά τραυματισμένα

Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω σε δημοτικό σχολείο πριν λίγη ώρα στο Wimbledon, νοτιοδυτικά του Λονδίνου, τραυματίζοντας, σύμφωνα με την Daily Mail, εννέα άτομα, εκ των οποίων τα επτά είναι παιδιά.

UPDATE: Several injured after a Land Rover crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon.



The school is the Study Preparatory School in Camp Road next to Wimbeldon Common.



People are being treated at the scene for injuries by paramedics. pic.twitter.com/1HdubGRhIO — Riverside Radio (@ThisisRiverside) July 6, 2023

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες αναφορές, το ατύχημα συνέβη σε σχολείο στην Camp Road και υπάρχουν πολλοί τραυματίες.

BREAKING: A Land Rover has crashed into a primary school in Wimbledon, south-west London.



The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the incident is not terror.https://t.co/9bS0SV4XJ4



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/QdBAyAFUI5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 6, 2023

Στο σχολείο μαθητεύουν κορίτσια ηλικίας από 4 έως 11 ετών, αλλά δεν έχει γίνει ακόμα γνωστό αν υπάρχουν παιδιά ανάμεσα στους τραυματίες.

BREAKING: Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon, after a car drove into the school buildinghttps://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/0owGLNc2xO — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 6, 2023



Η αστυνομία του Μέρτον έγραψε στο Twitter ότι «ένα αυτοκίνητο έπεσε πάνω στο κτίριο του σχολείου», προσθέτοντας: «Πολλοί άνθρωποι νοσηλεύονται στο σημείο».

Η περιοχή έχει αποκλειστεί και στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει η αστυνομία η πυροσβεστική και ασθενοφόρα καθώς και ένα ελικόπτερο.

Wimbledon MP @S_Hammond says a major incident has been declared at the Study Prep School in Wimbledon Common. @MPSMerton say "We are aware of several casualties."



Officer tells our reporter the Air Ambulance is on the scene and are "still trying to get casualties out." pic.twitter.com/gSIZsHTGSB — Riverside Radio (@ThisisRiverside) July 6, 2023

«Δεν αντιμετωπίζουμε αυτό το περιστατικό ως σχετικό με την τρομοκρατία. Διενεργείται έρευνα για να κατανοηθούν οι πλήρεις συνθήκες του τι συνέβη» αναφέρει σε νέα ενημέρωση η αστυνομία του Μέρτον.

Πηγή: skai.gr

