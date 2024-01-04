Οι δέκα χειρότερες ταινίες για το 2023 σύμφωνα με το Rotten Tomatoes - Βίντεο

Αυτές είναι οι δέκα ταινίες που συγκέντρωσαν τα χαμηλότερα σκορ στο «Rotten Tomatoes» για το έτος που μας πέρασε.
Αν δεν τις έχετε δει ακόμη, μαλλον δε χρειάζεται να μπείτε στον κόπο...
1. Shrapnel (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten
2. Righteous Thieves (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten
3. Mercy (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten
4. Johnny and Clyde (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten
5. The Donor Party (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten
6. Dead Man's Hand (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten
7. Confidential Informant (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten
8. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 3% Rotten
9. Life Upside Down (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 5% Rotten
10. Freelance (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 7% Rotten
