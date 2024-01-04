Λογαριασμός
Οι δέκα χειρότερες ταινίες για το 2023 σύμφωνα με το Rotten Tomatoes - Βίντεο

ταινίες

Αυτές είναι οι δέκα ταινίες που συγκέντρωσαν τα χαμηλότερα σκορ στο «Rotten Tomatoes» για το έτος που μας πέρασε.

1. Shrapnel (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten

2. Righteous Thieves (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten

3. Mercy (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten

4. Johnny and Clyde (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten

5. The Donor Party (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten

6. Dead Man's Hand (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten

7. Confidential Informant (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 0% Rotten

8. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 3% Rotten

9. Life Upside Down (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 5% Rotten

10. Freelance (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 7% Rotten

