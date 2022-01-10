Χωρίς κόκκινο χαλί και με μόλις 200 παρευρισκόμενους έγινε το βράδυ της 9ης Ιανουαρίου, η 79η τελετή απονομής των τηλεοπτικών και κινηματογραφικών βραβείων Χρυσές Σφαίρες, εν μέσω πανδημίας και αναρίθμητων σκανδάλων που ταλανίζουν το Χόλιγουντ.

Οι σταρ του σινεμά και της τηλεόρασης δεν περπάτησαν στο κόκκινο χαλί και παραλάμβαναν... διαδικτυακά τα βραβεία τους.

Αίσθηση προκάλεσε πως παρά την τεράστια επιτυχία του Squid Game του Netflix η σειρά δεν κατάφερε να λάμψει στα βραβεία, ωστόσο ο Κορεάτης ηθοποιός της σειράς O Yeong su κατάφερε να αποσπάσει ένα βραβείο.

#GoldenGlobe: Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has won Best Supporting Actor at the #GoldenGlobes.



O is the first Korean to win an award at the event, local media report https://t.co/rcdfCEN0Im pic.twitter.com/u7DVSkHhS0 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 10, 2022

Από την άλλη όλοι μιλούν για τη βράβευση της MJ Rodriguez από τη σειρά Pose (επίσης του Netflix) που απέσπασε βραβείο και έγραψε ιστορία ούσα η πρώτη τρανσέξουαλ ηθοποιός που κατάφερε να κατακτήσει Χρυσή Σφαίρα.

Congratulations to my ❤️ @MjRodriguez7 who won a #GoldenGlobes tonight for her performance in @PoseOnFX!! Bravo Mutha Blanca! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jRKWRyUPtC — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) January 10, 2022

Mj Rodriguez reacts to her #GoldenGlobes win & gives an acceptance speech on IG Live:



"This is for the LGBTQAI, Black, Latina,

Asian [communities], the many multi beautiful colors of the rainbow… This is not just for me, this is for y'all. This is the door that opens for y'all” pic.twitter.com/g6GA6mzmWq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 10, 2022

Ωστόσο, δυο διάσημοι ηθοποιοί πήραν μέρος στην τελετή, όχι δια ζώσης, αλλά με βίντεο που ανέβασαν οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες στα social media. Από τη μια πλευρά, η Jamie Lee Curtis, βραβευμένη η ίδια δυο φορές με Χρυσή Σφαίρα (το 1990 για το «Anything but Love» και το 1995 για το «True Lies») κι άλλες πέντε φορές υποψήφια, μίλησε για τη φιλανθρωπική δράση της Ενωσης Ξένων Ανταποκριτών του Χόλιγουντ, ενώ ο Arnold Swarchzenegger, ο οποίος το 1977 τιμήθηκε με τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενου Ηθοποιού για το «Stay Hungry» (ήταν ξανά υποψήφιος Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου το 1995 για το «Junior»), εξήγησε πόσο σημαντικό ρόλο έπαιξε αυτή, η πρώτη διάκριση στην αρχή της καριέρας του, τονίζοντας, ταυτόχρονα, ακριβώς (κατά την άποψή του) την αρετή της συμπεριληψιμότητας στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες, καθώς βράβευσαν εκείνον, έναν άγνωστο, τότε, body builder από την Αυστρία (όχι ακριβώς μέσα στο θέμα των σύγχρονων συγκρούσεων με την Ενωση)

Δείτε όλη τη λίστα με τους φετινούς νικητές στις αντίστοιχες κατηγορίες για τηλεόραση και σινεμά όπως τις μεταδίδει το CNN.

ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" *WINNER



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbender, "Hacks"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks" *WINNER



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession" *WINNER

Omar Sy, "Lupin"



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Christine Baranski, "The Good Fight"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" *WINNER



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" *WINNER

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Tahar Rahim, "The Serpent"



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown" *WINNER

Best Television Series Drama

"Lupin"

"The Morning Show"

"Pose"

"Squid Game"

"Succession" *WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Dopesick"

"Impeachment: American Crime Story"

"Maid"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Underground Railroad" *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, "White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Andie MacDowell, "Maid"

Sarah Snook, "Succession" *WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game" *WINNER

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

"The Great"

"Hacks" *WINNER

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Reservation Dogs"

"Ted Lasso"

ΣΙΝΕΜΑ

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

"Cyrano"

"Don't Look Up"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Tick, Tick ... Boom!"

"West Side Story" *WINNER

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

"Belfast,"

"CODA"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog" *WINNER

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

"Compartment No. 6"

"Drive My Car" *WINNER

"The Hand of God"

"A Hero"

"Parallel Mothers"

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast" *WINNER

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Adam McKay, "Don't Look Up"

Aaron Sorkin , "Being the Ricardos"

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

"Be Alive" from "King Richard" - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

"Dos Orugitas" from "Encanto" - Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from "Belfast" - Van Morrison

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from "Respect" - Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die" - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell *WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Jamie Dornan, "Belfast"

Ciarán Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog" *WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" *WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Ruth Negga, "Passing

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Don't Look Up"

Peter Dinklage, "Cyrano"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" *WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, "Licorice Pizza"

Anthony Ramos, "In the Heights"

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

"Encanto" *WINNER

"Flee"

"Luca"

"My Sunny Maad"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Mahershala Ali, "Swan Song"

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Will Smith, "King Richard" *WINNER

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos" *WINNER

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, "Annette"

Alana Haim, "Licorice Pizza"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Don't Look Up"

Emma Stone, "Cruella"

Rachel Zegler, "West Side Story" *WINNER

Best Director -- Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" *WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Denis Villeneuve, "Dune"

Best Original Score

"The French Dispatch"

"Encanto"

"The Power of the Dog""Parallel Mothers"

"Dune" *WINNER

