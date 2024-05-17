Πυρκαγιά σε αεροδρόμιο της πόλης Μινεράλνιε Βόντι στη Ρωσία

Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε σε αεροδρόμιο στην πόλη Μινεράλνιε Βόντι, στη νότια Ρωσία, κατά τη διάρκεια κατασκευαστικών εργασιών, μετέδωσε το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων RIA, επικαλούμενο τις υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης.

Stavropol, Russia ❗

Black Bavovna 🔥 🔥 🔥 💨

A temporary structure under construction, which the airport is not the owner of, caught fire near the Minvod airport, the press service of the air harbor reported, the fire was localized, the report said. The airport itself is… pic.twitter.com/kVPMh8Tl7m May 17, 2024

An airport is on fire in the town of Mineralnye Vody in Russia's Stavropol region pic.twitter.com/G0pfd7cmGy — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 17, 2024

Το μέσο ενημέρωσης SHOT ανέφερε πως έχει ξεσπάσει πυρκαγιά στο κτήριο των αφίξεων και το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS ανέφερε πως η πυροσβεστική κατευθύνεται στο σημείο.

Εικόνες που αναρτήθηκαν σε κανάλια του ρωσικού Telegram δείχνουν στήλη πυκνού μαύρου καπνού να υψώνεται από το κτήριο.

Stavropol, Russia ❗

Black Bavovna 🔥 🔥 🔥 💨

A temporary structure under construction, which the airport is not the owner of, caught fire near the Minvod airport, the press service of the air harbor reported, the fire was localized, the report said. The airport itself is… pic.twitter.com/kVPMh8Tl7m — LX (@LXSummer1) May 17, 2024

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα.

Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.