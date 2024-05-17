Λογαριασμός
Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε αεροδρόμιο στη Νότια Ρωσία- Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες

Εικόνες που αναρτήθηκαν σε κανάλια του ρωσικού Telegram δείχνουν στήλη πυκνού μαύρου καπνού να υψώνεται από το κτήριο.

Πυρκαγιά σε αεροδρόμιο της πόλης Μινεράλνιε Βόντι στη Ρωσία

Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε σε αεροδρόμιο στην πόλη Μινεράλνιε Βόντι, στη νότια Ρωσία, κατά τη διάρκεια κατασκευαστικών εργασιών, μετέδωσε το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων RIA, επικαλούμενο τις υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης.

Το μέσο ενημέρωσης SHOT ανέφερε πως έχει ξεσπάσει πυρκαγιά στο κτήριο των αφίξεων και το πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS ανέφερε πως η πυροσβεστική κατευθύνεται στο σημείο.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

TAGS: Ρωσία αεροδρόμιο Φωτιά
