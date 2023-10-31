Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση 6.7 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε πριν λίγο στη Χιλή, σύμφωνα με το USGS (Αμερικανικό Γεωδυναμικό Ινστιτούτο)
Prelim M6.7 Earthquake Near the coast of Atacama, Chile Oct-31 12:33 UTC, updates https://t.co/tXsTigLspY— USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) October 31, 2023
Ο σεισμός έγινε στην ενδοχώρα, στην περιφέρεια της Vallenar,κοντά στην ακτή της Ατακάμα.
🇨🇱 The landslide caused by the earthquake in Vallenar, Chile #Sismo #Temblor #Terremoto #Chile #Vallenaruake #LaSerena #Vallenar #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mqOIuyLCAE— Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) October 31, 2023
🇨🇱 #BREAKING: 6.5 earthquake in Vallenar, Chile#Sismo #Temblor #Terremoto #Chile #Vallenaruake ##LaSerena pic.twitter.com/RqvyMTvJxu— Attentive Media (@AttentiveCEE) October 31, 2023
