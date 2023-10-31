Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση 6.7 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε πριν λίγο στη Χιλή, σύμφωνα με το USGS (Αμερικανικό Γεωδυναμικό Ινστιτούτο)

Prelim M6.7 Earthquake Near the coast of Atacama, Chile Oct-31 12:33 UTC, updates https://t.co/tXsTigLspY