Μεγάλος σεισμός στη Χιλή - Βίντεο

Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση 6.7 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε πριν λίγο, σύμφωνα με το USGS   

χιλη σεισμός

Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση 6.7 Ρίχτερ σημειώθηκε πριν λίγο στη Χιλή, σύμφωνα με το USGS (Αμερικανικό Γεωδυναμικό Ινστιτούτο)

Ο σεισμός έγινε στην ενδοχώρα, στην περιφέρεια της Vallenar,κοντά στην ακτή της Ατακάμα.

