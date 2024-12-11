Λογαριασμός
Στάχτη το μαυσωλείο του πατέρα του Άσαντ: Πυρπολήθηκε από εξαγριωμένους Σύρους: «Εδώ είναι θαμμένος ο σκύλος Χαφέζ Άσαντ» - Βίντεο

Εικόνες από τη Λατάκεια της Συρίας δείχνουν αντάρτες δίπλα στον φλεγόμενο τάφο του Χαφέζ αλ Άσαντ, πατέρα του ανατραπέντος προέδρου Μπασάρ αλ Άσαντ

μαυσωλείο

Δεκάδες εξαγριωμένοι Σύροι πυρπόλησαν σήμερα το μαυσωλείο του Χαφέζ αλ Άσαντ, πατέρα του ανατραπέντος προέδρου Μπασάρ αλ Άσαντ φωνάζοντας «Εδώ είναι θαμμένος ο σκύλος Χαφέζ Άσαντ».

Εικόνες από τη δυτική συριακή επαρχία Λατάκια, δείχνουν αντάρτες να στέκονται δίπλα στον φλεγόμενο τάφο στον οποίο μάλιστα φαίνεται ένα φέρετρο να έχει συρθεί έξω και να πυρπολείται.

Ο πατέρας και ο προκάτοχος του Άσαντ πέθανε το 2000 και είχαν κηδευτεί στο μαυσωλείο του στο χωριό των προγόνων της οικογένειας, Καρντάχα.

