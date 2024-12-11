Δεκάδες εξαγριωμένοι Σύροι πυρπόλησαν σήμερα το μαυσωλείο του Χαφέζ αλ Άσαντ, πατέρα του ανατραπέντος προέδρου Μπασάρ αλ Άσαντ φωνάζοντας «Εδώ είναι θαμμένος ο σκύλος Χαφέζ Άσαντ».

Εικόνες από τη δυτική συριακή επαρχία Λατάκια, δείχνουν αντάρτες να στέκονται δίπλα στον φλεγόμενο τάφο στον οποίο μάλιστα φαίνεται ένα φέρετρο να έχει συρθεί έξω και να πυρπολείται.

Images emerge from Latakia, Syria, showing rebel fighters beside the burning tomb of Hafez al-Assad, father of ousted president Bashar al-Assad.



The grave was desecrated in the family's ancestral village of Qardaha. #Syria #Assad pic.twitter.com/nQ8v6ZTy3P — British Pakistani Index (@PakistaniIndex) December 11, 2024

Ο πατέρας και ο προκάτοχος του Άσαντ πέθανε το 2000 και είχαν κηδευτεί στο μαυσωλείο του στο χωριό των προγόνων της οικογένειας, Καρντάχα.

The tomb of ousted Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad's father Hafez was torched in his hometown of Qardaha, with rebel fighters in fatigues and young men watching it burn. The #Syrian Observatory for #HumanRights war monitor told AFP the rebels had set fire to the mausoleum… pic.twitter.com/PrrCXNB8B6 — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) December 11, 2024

Πηγή: skai.gr

