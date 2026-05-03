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Ελέφαντας εκτός ελέγχου για δύο ώρες στην Ινδία - Τουλάχιστον ένας νεκρός - Videos

Ο ελέφαντας έσπασε τις αλυσίδες του και άρχισε να αναποδογυρίζει αυτοκίνητα και να καταστρέφει τα πάντα γύρω του για σχεδόν δύο ώρες

Ελέφαντας

Σοκαριστικές εικόνες καταγράφηκαν στην πολιτεία Κεράλα της Ινδίας, όταν ένας ελέφαντας Mayyanad Parthasarathy κατάφερε να απελευθερωθεί κοντά σε έναν ναό, και επιτέθηκε στον κόσμο πιθανότατα στρεσαρισμένος από τον θόρυβο και τα πλήθη.

Ο ελέφαντας έσπασε τις αλυσίδες του και άρχισε να αναποδογυρίζει αυτοκίνητα και να καταστρέφει τα πάντα γύρω του για σχεδόν δύο ώρες.

Ο οδηγός του φορτηγού που μετέφερε το ζώο σε τελετή σκοτώθηκε. Οι αρχές κατάφεραν να σταματήσουν το γιγαντιαίο ζώο, μόνο αφότου κατάφεραν να το ναρκώσουν με ηρεμιστικά. Ο ελέφαντας κατέστρεψε και πολλά οχήματα. 

Πηγή: skai.gr

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TAGS: ελέφαντας Ινδία
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