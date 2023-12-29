Λογαριασμός
Τουλάχιστον 16 νεκροί και 97 τραυματίες στην Ουκρανία - Πάνω από 150 πυραύλους και drones εξαπέλυσε η Ρωσία - Δείτε βίντεο

«Σήμερα το πρωί, ο εχθρός εξαπέλυσε πάνω από 150 πυραύλους και επιθετικά μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη (drones) σε ειρηνικές ουκρανικές πόλεις», δήλωσε ο γενικός εισαγγελέας της Ουκρανίας

Ουκρανία

Τουλάχιστον 16 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και σχεδόν 100 τραυματίστηκαν σήμερα στο κύμα αεροπορικών επιθέσεων που εξαπέλυσαν οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις σε πολλές πόλεις της Ουκρανίας, ανακοίνωσε ο γενικός εισαγγελέας της χώρας, δημοσιοποιώντας έναν ιδιαίτερα βαρύ απολογισμό.

"Σήμερα το πρωί, ο εχθρός εξαπέλυσε πάνω από 150 πυραύλους και επιθετικά μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη (drones) σε ειρηνικές ουκρανικές πόλεις. Γνωρίζουμε ότι υπάρχουν 16 νεκροί και 97 τραυματίες", σημείωσε ο Αντρί Κοστίν σε ανάρτησή του στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, διευκρινίζοντας ότι μεταξύ των τραυματιών βρίσκονται δύο παιδιά ηλικίας 6 και 8 ετών.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

