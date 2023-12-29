Τουλάχιστον 16 άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους και σχεδόν 100 τραυματίστηκαν σήμερα στο κύμα αεροπορικών επιθέσεων που εξαπέλυσαν οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις σε πολλές πόλεις της Ουκρανίας, ανακοίνωσε ο γενικός εισαγγελέας της χώρας, δημοσιοποιώντας έναν ιδιαίτερα βαρύ απολογισμό.

This morning, russia carried out the most massive air attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.



The occupiers used a variety of types of ballistic missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, and Shahed UAVs to target civilian targets. A total of 158 missiles and UAVs… pic.twitter.com/oFtnhacj9r December 29, 2023

"Σήμερα το πρωί, ο εχθρός εξαπέλυσε πάνω από 150 πυραύλους και επιθετικά μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη (drones) σε ειρηνικές ουκρανικές πόλεις. Γνωρίζουμε ότι υπάρχουν 16 νεκροί και 97 τραυματίες", σημείωσε ο Αντρί Κοστίν σε ανάρτησή του στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, διευκρινίζοντας ότι μεταξύ των τραυματιών βρίσκονται δύο παιδιά ηλικίας 6 και 8 ετών.

Left: winter holidays in the terrorist state of Russia.



Right: winter holidays in Ukraine.



Something is very wrong with this world. pic.twitter.com/OWYqEmHh6O — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 29, 2023

Der Krieg in der #Ukraine geht mit unverminderter Brutalität weiter. Während hier einige wohlfeil zu Friedensverhandlungen aufrufen, zeigt Russland täglich, was es davon hält: Nichts. Russland will nach wie vor die Ukraine zerstören. Das dürfen wir nicht zulassen. #TaurusJetzt pic.twitter.com/LT3LITZCcw — Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (@MAStrackZi) December 29, 2023

Alleged missile launches by Russian fascists off of the coast of Crimea this morning. Today appears to be the largest attack on Ukraine to date in terms of the number of missiles & drones launched concurrently. Made possible by collaborators in the West delivering microchips. pic.twitter.com/4CkqoC7DBV — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 29, 2023

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα.

Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.