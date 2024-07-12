Μόσχα: 3 νεκροί από συντριβή επιβατικού αεροσκάφους

Ένα επιβατικό αεροσκάφος Sukhoi Superjet συνετρίβη σήμερα στην περιοχή της Μόσχας, μετέδωσε το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS, επικαλούμενο τις ρωσικές υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης.

Σύμφωνα με το TASS, τρία μέλη του πληρώματος που επέβαιναν στο αεροσκάφος σκοτώθηκαν.

Το δυστύχημα σημειώθηκε κοντά στην πόλη Κολόμνα.

❗️💥🇷🇺 - A passenger plane crashed in the Moscow region, resulting in the tragic loss of the three crew members aboard.



The aircraft, identified as a Sukhoi Superjet 100NEW-95, reportedly belonged to the airline Gazpromavia.



The flight originated from the Lukhovitsa factory… pic.twitter.com/yvN5DM37R5