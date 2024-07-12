Λογαριασμός
Menu
ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
ΣΚΑΪ TV ΣΚΑΪ 100.3 ΣΠΟΡ FM Women Only ΟΛΟΙ ΜΑΖΙ
ΜΠΟΡΟΥΜΕ

Ρωσία: 3 νεκροί από συντριβή επιβατικού αεροσκάφους στη Μόσχα- Bίντεο από το σημείο της τραγωδίας

Σύμφωνα με το TASS, τρία μέλη του πληρώματος που επέβαιναν στο αεροσκάφος σκοτώθηκαν.

Μόσχα: 3 νεκροί από συντριβή επιβατικού αεροσκάφους

Ένα επιβατικό αεροσκάφος Sukhoi Superjet συνετρίβη σήμερα στην περιοχή της Μόσχας, μετέδωσε το κρατικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων TASS, επικαλούμενο τις ρωσικές υπηρεσίες έκτακτης ανάγκης.

Σύμφωνα με το TASS, τρία μέλη του πληρώματος που επέβαιναν στο αεροσκάφος σκοτώθηκαν.

Το δυστύχημα σημειώθηκε κοντά στην πόλη Κολόμνα.

Πηγή: skai.gr

Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα.
Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.

TAGS: Ρωσία Συντριβή αεροσκάφους Μόσχα Αεροσκάφος
Αξίζει να διαβάσετε δημοφιλείς ειδήσεις στο skai.gr
7 0 Bookmark