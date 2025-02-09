Λογαριασμός
Κίνα: Ένας νεκρός, 28 αγνοούμενοι στο Σιτσουάν μετά από κατολίσθηση (βίντεο)

Μια κατολίσθηση στη νοτιοδυτική επαρχία Σιτσουάν της Κίνας το Σάββατο άφησε πίσω της έναν νεκρό, δύο τραυματίες και 28 αγνοούμενους

Κίνα: Ένας νεκρός, 28 αγνοούμενοι στο Σιτσουάν μετά από κατολίσθηση

Μια κατολίσθηση στη νοτιοδυτική επαρχία Σιτσουάν της Κίνας το Σάββατο άφησε πίσω της έναν νεκρό, δύο τραυματίες και 28 αγνοούμενους, ανέφεραν τα κρατικά μέσα ενημέρωσης την Κυριακή σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο Reuters.

Πηγή: skai.gr

TAGS: Κίνα
