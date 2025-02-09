Κίνα: Ένας νεκρός, 28 αγνοούμενοι στο Σιτσουάν μετά από κατολίσθηση

Μια κατολίσθηση στη νοτιοδυτική επαρχία Σιτσουάν της Κίνας το Σάββατο άφησε πίσω της έναν νεκρό, δύο τραυματίες και 28 αγνοούμενους, ανέφεραν τα κρατικά μέσα ενημέρωσης την Κυριακή σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο Reuters.

A devastating landslide occurred in Junlian County, Yibin City, #Sichuan Province, #China , on February 8th.



The landslide buried approximately ten houses, leaving over 30 people missing.



Rescue operations are underway with reports indicating that two individuals might have… pic.twitter.com/tNVkBXgFba