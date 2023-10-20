#
Εργασίες στη μεθοριακή διάβαση της Ράφα με μπουλντόζες και γερανούς για το άνοιγμα και τη διέλευση των φορτηγών με ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια - Δείτε βίντεο

Κόσμος
μεθοριακή διάβαση της Ράφα

Εικόνες σε διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης καταγράφουν μπουλντόζες και γερανούς που εργάζονται για να καθαρίσουν και να επισκευάσουν το οδόστρωμα για να επιτρέψουν τη διέλευση φορτηγών 

Σε εξέλιξη είναι οι ενέργειες καθαρισμού στη μεθοριακή διάβαση της Ράφα στο πλαίσιο προετοιμασίας για το άνοιγμα της και τη διέλευση των φορτηγών με ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια.

Εικόνες σε διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης καταγράφουν μπουλντόζες και γερανούς που εργάζονται για να καθαρίσουν και να επισκευάσουν το οδόστρωμα για να επιτρέψουν τη διέλευση φορτηγών και αυστηρά μέτρα ασφαλείας στην αιγυπτιακή πλευρά των συνόρων

Πηγή: skai.gr

