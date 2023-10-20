Εργασίες στη μεθοριακή διάβαση της Ράφα με μπουλντόζες και γερανούς για το άνοιγμα και τη διέλευση των φορτηγών με ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια - Δείτε βίντεο

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Εικόνες σε διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης καταγράφουν μπουλντόζες και γερανούς που εργάζονται για να καθαρίσουν και να επισκευάσουν το οδόστρωμα για να επιτρέψουν τη διέλευση φορτηγών

Σε εξέλιξη είναι οι ενέργειες καθαρισμού στη μεθοριακή διάβαση της Ράφα στο πλαίσιο προετοιμασίας για το άνοιγμα της και τη διέλευση των φορτηγών με ανθρωπιστική βοήθεια.

Εικόνες σε διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης καταγράφουν μπουλντόζες και γερανούς που εργάζονται για να καθαρίσουν και να επισκευάσουν το οδόστρωμα για να επιτρέψουν τη διέλευση φορτηγών και αυστηρά μέτρα ασφαλείας στην αιγυπτιακή πλευρά των συνόρων

Egypt is about to finish road repairs on the Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing to allow trucks loaded with aid to enter Gaza.



Meanwhile, aid piles up on the Egyptian side of Rafah crossing with more than 175 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid waiting to cross into Gaza.… pic.twitter.com/LGyfTSgqam — Mahmoud Gamal (@mahmouedgamal44) October 20, 2023

#ısraelTerrorist #Gaza_Genocide#Palestine



📹 Rafah checkpoint from the Egyptian side



▪️ Journalists, humanitarian aid convoys and the Egyptian military are waiting for the gates to open.



▪️ Officials said that an agreement has been reached to open the Rafah border crossing… pic.twitter.com/TT3UuROa7I — Bhavika Kapoor ✋ (@BhavikaKapoor5) October 20, 2023

The positioning of the Egyptian military forces on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing. pic.twitter.com/87Kjx46hVl — Abdul Quadir - عبدالقادر (@Northistan) October 20, 2023

#Palestinians prepare Rafah crossing for aid delivery.



Workers on the Gaza side of the #rafahcrossing with #Egypt prepare the area for the anticipated opening of the border for aid deliveries to enter.



The first delivery into the besieged #Gaza Strip via Rafah should take… pic.twitter.com/00QqE0aril — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) October 20, 2023

Πηγή: skai.gr

Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα.

Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.