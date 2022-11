Η Ουκρανία χτίζει τείχος στα σύνορα με τη Λευκορωσία- Δείτε φωτογραφίες

Η Ουκρανία χτίζει τείχος στα σύνορα με τη Λευκορωσία.

#Ukraine is building a wall on the border with #Belarus



The photo was published by the Deputy Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.



A representative of the Presidential Office said that 3 km of the fence has already been built and work is continuing. pic.twitter.com/Jp3gd844sq