Τουλάχιστον είκοσι εννέα άνθρωποι βρήκαν τον θάνατο και άλλοι εξήντα συνεχίζουν να αγνοούνται εξαιτίας των καταρρακτωδών βροχών που έπληξαν τη νότια Βραζιλία, σύμφωνα με νεότερο απολογισμό των θυμάτων που δημοσιοποιήθηκε χθες Πέμπτη από τις τοπικές αρχές.
The worst floods in South Brazil. The weather keeps getting more and more intense as predicted by the shifting of the poles and the decreasing of the Earth's Magnetic Field.
Edgar Cayce called this in the 1920s, long before the 'human-driven climate change' or the 'elite… pic.twitter.com/fU1W2hxCrp— Open Minded Approach (@OMApproach) May 2, 2024
«Θρηνώ (...) όλες τις ζωές που χάθηκαν. Έχουμε καταγράψει 29 θανάτους μέχρι στιγμής και με βαθιά οδύνη πρέπει να πω ότι γνωρίζω πως θα έχουμε περισσότερους», τόνισε ο Εντουάρντου Λάιτε, ο κυβερνήτης της πολιτείας Ρίο Γκράντε ντου Σουλ, κατά τη διάρκεια έκτακτου τηλεοπτικού διαγγέλματός του.
#Brazil Air Force op to rescue people stranded in floodwaters in Rio Grande do Sul— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) May 2, 2024
VC: fab_oficial #Storm #Flood #Flooding #Flashflood #Rain #Tempestade #Inundação #Inundacio #EnchenteRepentina #Chuva #Weather #Viral #Climate pic.twitter.com/sGjs39Fm9C
8 dead, over a dozen missing after storms cause flooding in Rio Grande do Sul, #Brazil#Strom #Flood #Sinimbu #RioGrandedoSul #Candelária #Flooding #Flashflood #Rain #Tempestade #Inundação #Inundações #EnchenteRepentina #Chuva #Weather #Viral #Climate pic.twitter.com/bSlF885Otp— Earth42morrow (@Earth42morrow) May 1, 2024
On Wednesday, the military in Montenegro, Brazil, rescued these dogs trapped by floodwaters.— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 2, 2024
The relentless downpour in Brazil has tragically claimed the lives of 13 individuals, with 21 more still unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/YxKB29cUWh
Moment a Lightning Strike Cause power to Turn in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil#Brazil #Brazilian #Lighting #Rain #Storm #Weather pic.twitter.com/31Scmx7Yza— North X (@__NorthX) May 2, 2024
In Brazil, Santa Tereza mayor Gisele Caumo was filming a weather warning video for social media when the bridge behind her was washed away in a torrent of floodwater.https://t.co/k06Cl1eNEa pic.twitter.com/dGOzoar6eo— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 2, 2024
Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα.
Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.