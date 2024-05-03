Τουλάχιστον είκοσι εννέα άνθρωποι βρήκαν τον θάνατο και άλλοι εξήντα συνεχίζουν να αγνοούνται εξαιτίας των καταρρακτωδών βροχών που έπληξαν τη νότια Βραζιλία, σύμφωνα με νεότερο απολογισμό των θυμάτων που δημοσιοποιήθηκε χθες Πέμπτη από τις τοπικές αρχές.

The worst floods in South Brazil. The weather keeps getting more and more intense as predicted by the shifting of the poles and the decreasing of the Earth's Magnetic Field.



Edgar Cayce called this in the 1920s, long before the 'human-driven climate change' or the 'elite… pic.twitter.com/fU1W2hxCrp May 2, 2024

«Θρηνώ (...) όλες τις ζωές που χάθηκαν. Έχουμε καταγράψει 29 θανάτους μέχρι στιγμής και με βαθιά οδύνη πρέπει να πω ότι γνωρίζω πως θα έχουμε περισσότερους», τόνισε ο Εντουάρντου Λάιτε, ο κυβερνήτης της πολιτείας Ρίο Γκράντε ντου Σουλ, κατά τη διάρκεια έκτακτου τηλεοπτικού διαγγέλματός του.

On Wednesday, the military in Montenegro, Brazil, rescued these dogs trapped by floodwaters.



The relentless downpour in Brazil has tragically claimed the lives of 13 individuals, with 21 more still unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/YxKB29cUWh — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 2, 2024

In Brazil, Santa Tereza mayor Gisele Caumo was filming a weather warning video for social media when the bridge behind her was washed away in a torrent of floodwater.https://t.co/k06Cl1eNEa pic.twitter.com/dGOzoar6eo — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 2, 2024

