Φονική κακοκαιρία στη νότια Βραζιλία: Τουλάχιστον 29 οι νεκροί - 60 οι αγνοούμενοι - Σοκαριστικά βίντεο

«Θρηνώ (...) όλες τις ζωές που χάθηκαν. Έχουμε καταγράψει 29 θανάτους μέχρι στιγμής και με βαθιά οδύνη πρέπει να πω ότι γνωρίζω πως θα έχουμε περισσότερους», τόνισε ο κυβερνήτης της πολιτείας Ρίο Γκράντε ντου Σουλ

Βραζιλία

Τουλάχιστον είκοσι εννέα άνθρωποι βρήκαν τον θάνατο και άλλοι εξήντα συνεχίζουν να αγνοούνται εξαιτίας των καταρρακτωδών βροχών που έπληξαν τη νότια Βραζιλία, σύμφωνα με νεότερο απολογισμό των θυμάτων που δημοσιοποιήθηκε χθες Πέμπτη από τις τοπικές αρχές.

«Θρηνώ (...) όλες τις ζωές που χάθηκαν. Έχουμε καταγράψει 29 θανάτους μέχρι στιγμής και με βαθιά οδύνη πρέπει να πω ότι γνωρίζω πως θα έχουμε περισσότερους», τόνισε ο Εντουάρντου Λάιτε, ο κυβερνήτης της πολιτείας Ρίο Γκράντε ντου Σουλ, κατά τη διάρκεια έκτακτου τηλεοπτικού διαγγέλματός του.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

