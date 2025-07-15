Βραβεία Emmy: Η σειρά «Severence» σαρώνει τις υποψηφιότητες

Η δημοφιλής σειρά του Apple TV+ «Severance» έχει σαρώσει τις υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Emmy, όπως προκύπτει από τη λίστα των υποψηφίων σε όλες τις κατηγορίες που ανακοίνωσε την Τρίτη η Ακαδημία Τηλεόρασης.

Στη δεύτερη θέση, βάσει αριθμού υποψηφιοτήτων, βρίσκεται η σειρά «The Penguin», ενώ ακολουθούν οι σειρές «The White Lotus» και «The Studio».

Οι καλύτερες τηλεοπτικές σειρές και ηθοποιοί της περασμένης χρονιάς θα τιμηθούν στην τελετή απονομής βραβείων στο Λος Άντζελες στις 14 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Ακολουθεί η πλήρης λίστα των υποψηφιοτήτων:

Οι σειρές με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες

27 - Severance

24 - The Penguin

23 - The White Lotus

23 - The Studio

16 - The Last of Us

14 - Andor

14 - Hacks

Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Καλύτερη κωμική σειρά

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά ή σειρά ανθολογίας

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Α' ανδρικός ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά

Sterling K Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Α' γυναικείος ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά

Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Α' ανδρικός ρόλος σε κωμική σειρά

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)

Α' γυναικείος ρόλος σε κωμική σειρά

Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Α' ανδρικός ρόλος σε μίνι σειρά ή σειρά ανθολογίας ή τηλεταινία

Colin Farrell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Α' γυναικείος ρόλος σε μίνι σειρά ή σειρά ανθολογίας ή τηλεταινία

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Meghan Fehy - Sirens (Netflix)

Rashidah Jones - Black Mirror (Netflix)

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Β' ανδρικός ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά

Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)

John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)

Β' γυναικείος ρόλος σε δραματική σειρά

Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)

Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Β' ανδρικός ρόλος σε κωμική σειρά

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)

Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Β' γυναικείος ρόλος σε κωμική σειρά

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Β' ανδρικός ρόλος σε μίνι σειρά ή σειρά ανθολογίας ή τηλεταινία

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

Β' γυναικείος ρόλος σε μίνι σειρά ή σειρά ανθολογίας ή τηλεταινία

Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

Καλύτερο ριάλιτι

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (NBC)

Outstanding talk series

Καλύτερη καθημερινή εκπομπή

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

