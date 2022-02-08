Ανακοινώθηκαν και επίσημα οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Όσκαρ για το 2022, από τις μεγάλες κατηγορίες (βλ. Α' ρόλων, Σκηνοθεσία, Καλύτερη Ταινία) μέχρι και τις μικρότερες κατηγορίες των εφέ, μακιγιάζ, καλλιτεχνικής διεύθυνσης και soundtrack. Τις ανακοινώσεις παρουσίασαν οι Leslie Jordan και Tracee Ellis Ross σε livestream μέσω των social media της Ακαδημίας.
Η 94η τελετή απονομής των Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater στο Χόλιγουντ.
Ανάμεσα στις ταινίες που θεωρούνται φαβορί είναι το The Power of the Dog δια χειρός Jane Campion και σε παραγωγή Netflix, που βρίσκεται στην κορυφή με 12 Υποψηφιότητες σε όλες τις μεγάλες κατηγορίες.
Ακολουθεί το επικό sci-fi φιλμ DUNE του Denis Villeneuve με 10 υποψηφιότητες συμπεριλαμβανομένης και αυτής της Καλύτερης Ταινίας, αν και κυριαρχεί στις πιο τεχνικές κατηγορίες.
Επόμενα είναι τα "Belfast" και "West Side Story", ενώ έκπληξη προκαλεί και το Drive My Car του Ryusuke Hamaguchi που θεωρείται ότι έχει κι αυτό θέση στα φαβορί.
Οι μεγάλες απουσίες:
Το The Green Knight του David Lowery, το The French Dispatch του Wes Anderson, το The Harder They Fall (Netflix) του Jeymes Samuel, αλλά και το The Last Duel του Ridley Scott, είναι μερικές από τις δυνατές ταινίες της χρονιάς που η Ακαδημία δεν τίμησε φέτος και σίγουρα θα συζητηθούν.
Επίσης, ούτε το όνομα της Lady Gaga συμπεριλήφθηκε για την ερμηνεία της στο House of Gucci, ούτε η Ruth Negga για την ερμηνεία της στο "Passing" του Netflix, αλλά ούτε και ο Leonardo DiCaprio για το Don't Look Up. Παρά την τρομερή του δουλειά στο Dune, ο Denis Villeneuve δεν κατάφερε να βρίσκεται στη λίστα Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες των Oscars 2022:
Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, Tragedy of Macbeth
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (Power of the dog)
J.K Simmons (Being the Richards)
Kodi Smitt-McPhee (Power of the Dog)
Καλύτερης Φωτογραφίας
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)
Power of the Dog (Ari Wagner)
Tragedy of MacBeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Καλύτερα Σκηνικά
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power of the Dog
Tragedy of MacBeth
West Side Story
Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία
Drive My Car (Ιαπωνία)
Flee (Δανία)
The Hand of God (Ιταλία)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Μπουτάν)
The Worst Person in the World (Νορβηγία)
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Καλύτερων Ειδικών Εφέ
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
Be Alive by Beyoncé
Dos Oruguitas by Sebastián Yatra
Down to Joy by Van Morrison
No Time To Die by Billie Eilish
Somehow You Do by Diane Warren
Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων (Μεγάλου Μήκους)
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Καλύτερου Μοντάζ
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
Ala Kachuu Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Καλύτερη Animated Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
BoxBallet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Καλύτερου Soundtrack
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου
CODA
Drive my Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Καλύτερων Κοστουμιών
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Καλύτερου Ήχου
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
