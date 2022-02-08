Ανακοινώθηκαν και επίσημα οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Όσκαρ για το 2022, από τις μεγάλες κατηγορίες (βλ. Α' ρόλων, Σκηνοθεσία, Καλύτερη Ταινία) μέχρι και τις μικρότερες κατηγορίες των εφέ, μακιγιάζ, καλλιτεχνικής διεύθυνσης και soundtrack. Τις ανακοινώσεις παρουσίασαν οι Leslie Jordan και Tracee Ellis Ross σε livestream μέσω των social media της Ακαδημίας.

Η 94η τελετή απονομής των Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theater στο Χόλιγουντ.

Ανάμεσα στις ταινίες που θεωρούνται φαβορί είναι το The Power of the Dog δια χειρός Jane Campion και σε παραγωγή Netflix, που βρίσκεται στην κορυφή με 12 Υποψηφιότητες σε όλες τις μεγάλες κατηγορίες.

Ακολουθεί το επικό sci-fi φιλμ DUNE του Denis Villeneuve με 10 υποψηφιότητες συμπεριλαμβανομένης και αυτής της Καλύτερης Ταινίας, αν και κυριαρχεί στις πιο τεχνικές κατηγορίες.

Επόμενα είναι τα "Belfast" και "West Side Story", ενώ έκπληξη προκαλεί και το Drive My Car του Ryusuke Hamaguchi που θεωρείται ότι έχει κι αυτό θέση στα φαβορί.

Οι μεγάλες απουσίες:

Το The Green Knight του David Lowery, το The French Dispatch του Wes Anderson, το The Harder They Fall (Netflix) του Jeymes Samuel, αλλά και το The Last Duel του Ridley Scott, είναι μερικές από τις δυνατές ταινίες της χρονιάς που η Ακαδημία δεν τίμησε φέτος και σίγουρα θα συζητηθούν.

Επίσης, ούτε το όνομα της Lady Gaga συμπεριλήφθηκε για την ερμηνεία της στο House of Gucci, ούτε η Ruth Negga για την ερμηνεία της στο "Passing" του Netflix, αλλά ούτε και ο Leonardo DiCaprio για το Don't Look Up. Παρά την τρομερή του δουλειά στο Dune, ο Denis Villeneuve δεν κατάφερε να βρίσκεται στη λίστα Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες των Oscars 2022:

Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Α’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, Tragedy of Macbeth

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (Power of the dog)

J.K Simmons (Being the Richards)

Kodi Smitt-McPhee (Power of the Dog)

Καλύτερης Φωτογραφίας

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

Power of the Dog (Ari Wagner)

Tragedy of MacBeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Καλύτερα Σκηνικά

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Power of the Dog

Tragedy of MacBeth

West Side Story

Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία

Drive My Car (Ιαπωνία)

Flee (Δανία)

The Hand of God (Ιταλία)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Μπουτάν)

The Worst Person in the World (Νορβηγία)

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Καλύτερων Ειδικών Εφέ

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

Be Alive by Beyoncé

Dos Oruguitas by Sebastián Yatra

Down to Joy by Van Morrison

No Time To Die by Billie Eilish

Somehow You Do by Diane Warren

Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων (Μεγάλου Μήκους)

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Καλύτερου Μοντάζ

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

Ala Kachuu Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Καλύτερη Animated Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

BoxBallet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Καλύτερου Soundtrack

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

CODA

Drive my Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Καλύτερων Κοστουμιών

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Καλύτερου Ήχου

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

