Ρωσία: Αναφορές ότι πέθανε από βομβιστική επίθεση η κόρη του «μυαλού του Πούτιν» - Δείτε βίντεο

Πρόκειται για την Ντάρια Ντούγκιν, κόρη του Αλεξάντερ Ντούγκιν.

Αναφορές ότι πέθανε η Ντάρια Ντούγκιν, κόρη του θεωρητικού Αλεξάντρ Ντούγκιν που συχνά αναφέρεται ως το «μυαλό» του Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν, το βράδυ του Σαββάτου, στα περίχωρα της Μόσχας γίνονται σε διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Σύμφωνα με όσα μεταδίδονται, έπεσε θύμα βομβιστικής επίθεσης στο τζιπ στο οποίο ήταν μέσα ενώ σε βίντεο που αναφέρεται ότι είναι από το σημείο της έκρηξης απεικονίζεται ένα όχημα τυλιγμένο στις φλόγες.

BREAKING: Daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, who is often called "Putin's brain," killed in car explosion near Moscow pic.twitter.com/pSkBK8ENGO — BNO News (@BNONews) August 20, 2022

A Land Cruiser Prado carrying the daughter of famed Rashist ideologist Alexander Dugin was blown up near Moscow.



The explosion occurred near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi. Dugin's daughter Daria died on the spot. pic.twitter.com/KFwOxUVcic — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 20, 2022

Alexander Dugin is Putin's propaganda consultant. His daughter was recently included in the sanctions list of Britain, as she helped her father in spreading the ideology of the "Russian world". pic.twitter.com/K2iQMG271h — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 20, 2022

Alexander Dugin’s daughter, Darya was killed in a car bombing in Moscow tonight.



Dugin is probably the most famous currently living proponent of the imperialist “Russkiy Mir” ideology apart from Putin himself.



Darya recently travelled to Azovstal to take celebratory selfies. pic.twitter.com/GJsJrtpTFg — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 20, 2022

Alexander Dugin at the site near Moscow where his daughter Darya was killed tonight in a car bombing.pic.twitter.com/4lTYDMTR9s — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 20, 2022

Πηγή: skai.gr

Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα. Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις από το Skai.gr.