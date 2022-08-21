#
Ρωσία: Αναφορές ότι πέθανε από βομβιστική επίθεση η κόρη του «μυαλού του Πούτιν» - Δείτε βίντεο

Κόσμος
Ρωσία: Αναφορές ότι πέθανε από βομβιστική επίθεση η κόρη του συμβούλου του Πούτιν

Πρόκειται για την Ντάρια Ντούγκιν, κόρη του Αλεξάντερ Ντούγκιν.

Αναφορές ότι πέθανε η Ντάρια Ντούγκιν, κόρη του θεωρητικού Αλεξάντρ Ντούγκιν που συχνά αναφέρεται ως το «μυαλό» του Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν, το βράδυ του Σαββάτου, στα περίχωρα της Μόσχας γίνονται σε διεθνή μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Σύμφωνα με όσα μεταδίδονται, έπεσε θύμα βομβιστικής επίθεσης στο τζιπ στο οποίο ήταν μέσα ενώ σε βίντεο που αναφέρεται ότι είναι από το σημείο της έκρηξης απεικονίζεται ένα όχημα τυλιγμένο στις φλόγες.

Πηγή: skai.gr

