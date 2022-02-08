Με μεγάλη δόση χιούμορ υποδέχτηκε το twitter το... χουνέρι του Ρώσου πρόεδρου, Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν, στον ομόλογό του της Γαλλίας, Εμανουέλ Μακρόν, ο οποίος πήγε μέχρι τη Μόσχα με διπλωματική διάθεση και με την ελπίδα μεσολάβησης για την εξεύρεση λύσης στην κρίση στην Ουκρανία.

Ο συνομιλητής του τον υποδέχηκε... μεγαλοπρεπώς και αυτοκρατορικά και τον έβαλε στην απέναντι πλευρά ενός τραπεζιού μήκους επτά μέτρων, κάνοντας επίδειξη ισχύος για ακόμη μια φορά.

Το αποτέλεσμα των συνομιλιών δεν φαίνεται να έχει κάποια καθοριστική έκβαση αφού παρά τα σημεία σύγκλισης που διαπιστώθηκαν, οι διαφορές παραμένουν, όπως παραδέχτηκαν και οι δύο ηγέτες.

Πάντως, η σκηνή του επτάμετρου τραπεζιού έδωσε μεγάλη έμπνευση στους χρήστες του twitter, που τα έδωσαν όλα:

The biggest takeaway from Putin's marathon tete a tete with Macron is the bloody elongated white table. https://t.co/7wa4riZA6q — Jason Corcoran (@jason_corcoran) February 8, 2022

Que celui qui n'a pas pensé à cette pub en voyant la table des négociations Poutine-Macron me jette la première bombe de Pliz 😉

# pic.twitter.com/k6LNBojLHX — Nathalie Chalard (@NathalieChalard) February 8, 2022

Incroyable tutoiement grotesque autour d’une immense table illustrant tout le contraire.pic.twitter.com/lXovsI9WYO — Emmanuel de Villiers (@E2Villiers) February 7, 2022

Putin: You know what they say about a man with a big table…

Macron: I can’t hear you pic.twitter.com/VfSYObhZSh — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) February 7, 2022

The theatre of this encounter may in the end say more than the substance. But a five hour meeting, at this table, with this interlocutor, is a Nadalesque feat of stamina from Macron. pic.twitter.com/iBTDJdAl1B — Tom Fletcher (@TFletcher) February 7, 2022

Putin vs Macron. Or when your dining table is for 12 but you're about to get a divorce...🙄 pic.twitter.com/KrhnWgT31g — Keep Talking Greece (@keeptalkingGR) February 7, 2022

Mac: "I think you have my coffee”

Put: " What?”

Mac: "YOU HAVE MY..

Put: "You need to speak up!"

Mac: "Forget it! Let's Talk about Ukrai..

Put: "you're mumbling"

Mac: "for gods sake GET A SMALLER TABLE"

Put: “CAN'T HEAR YOU!"

Mac: "such a child..."

Put "BWA HAHAA!"#putin #macron pic.twitter.com/UGbSif2pgq — Stephen Hunter (@StephenJHunter1) February 7, 2022

Did someone in the Kremlin press office decide on the desired headline (polls apart, yawning chasm, wide gap etc) and then found a table to fit? #Putin

⁦@EmmanuelMacron⁩ pic.twitter.com/FroFb0HS8r — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) February 7, 2022

Welcome to the first annual Putin and Macron’s weirdly large table photoshop challenge. Use this to make your own. Here are our entries. pic.twitter.com/g2frrfVueT — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 7, 2022

Διαβάστε όλες τις ειδήσεις

Πηγή: skai.gr

Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News

και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις