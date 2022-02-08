Με μεγάλη δόση χιούμορ υποδέχτηκε το twitter το... χουνέρι του Ρώσου πρόεδρου, Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν, στον ομόλογό του της Γαλλίας, Εμανουέλ Μακρόν, ο οποίος πήγε μέχρι τη Μόσχα με διπλωματική διάθεση και με την ελπίδα μεσολάβησης για την εξεύρεση λύσης στην κρίση στην Ουκρανία.

Ο συνομιλητής του τον υποδέχηκε... μεγαλοπρεπώς και αυτοκρατορικά και τον έβαλε στην απέναντι πλευρά ενός τραπεζιού μήκους επτά μέτρων, κάνοντας επίδειξη ισχύος για ακόμη μια φορά.

Το αποτέλεσμα των συνομιλιών δεν φαίνεται να έχει κάποια καθοριστική έκβαση αφού παρά τα σημεία σύγκλισης που διαπιστώθηκαν, οι διαφορές παραμένουν, όπως παραδέχτηκαν και οι δύο ηγέτες.

Πάντως, η σκηνή του επτάμετρου τραπεζιού έδωσε μεγάλη έμπνευση στους χρήστες του twitter, που τα έδωσαν όλα:

Διαβάστε όλες τις ειδήσεις 

Πηγή: skai.gr

Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News
και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις