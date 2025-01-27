Κοινή επιστολή Δ. Τσιόδρα και άλλων 32 Ευρωβουλευτών προς την Κομισιόν: Ίσοι όροι ανταγωνισμού στις ψηφιακές αγορές

Τη διασφάλιση δίκαιης και ανταγωνιστικής ψηφιακής αγοράς και ίσων όρων ανταγωνισμού προς όφελος των Ευρωπαίων καταναλωτών και επιχειρήσεων μέσω της εφαρμογής της Πράξης για τις ψηφιακές αγορές ζητάει ο ευρωβουλευτής της Νέας Δημοκρατίας Δημήτρης Τσιόδρας μαζί με άλλους 32 συναδέλφους του σε επιστολή προς τις Εκτελεστικές Αντιπροέδρους της Κομισιόν, Teresa Ribera και Henna Virkkunen.

Στην επιστολή, Ευρωβουλευτές από πολλές πολιτικές ομάδες του Ευρωκοινοβουλίου, εκφράζουν την ανησυχία τους για πιθανές καθυστερήσεις στις έρευνες κατά τεχνολογικών κολοσσών σχετικά με τη συμμόρφωσή τους με την προαναφερθείσα Πράξη και υπογραμμίζουν την ανάγκη ταχείας ολοκλήρωσής τους εντός της προκαθορισμένης προθεσμίας (25 Μαρτίου 2025).

Σημειώνουν δε τον κίνδυνο υπερσυγκέντρωσης της αγοράς σε έναν πολύ περιορισμένο αριθμό εταιρειών ως αποτέλεσμα της ταχείας ανάπτυξης των υπηρεσιών τεχνητής νοημοσύνης και του νέφους (cloud).

Καταλήγουν δε ζητώντας από την Κομισιόν να παρακολουθεί στενά τις υπηρεσίες αυτές και να προβεί στις απαραίτητες ενέργειες για να αποτρέψει αθέμιτες πρακτικές και τη δημιουργία φραγμών στον ανταγωνισμό που θα μπορούσαν να αυξήσουν το κόστος των υπηρεσιών για τους καταναλωτές και να δημιουργήσουν εμπόδια για μικρότερες επιχειρήσεις.

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι η Πράξη για τις Ψηφιακές Αγορές περιλαμβάνει κατάλογο με τις πρακτικές που θα πρέπει να εφαρμόζουν ή να αποφεύγουν οι μεγάλες πλατφόρμες (ρυθμιστές της πρόσβασης) όπως η ευνοϊκή μεταχείριση των δικών τους υπηρεσιών ή η επιβολή αθέμιτων όρων πρόσβασης στο διαδικτυακό κατάστημα εφαρμογών τους.

Ως ρυθμιστές της πρόσβασης δε, νοούνται οι ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες που αποτελούν σημαντική πύλη μεταξύ καταναλωτών και επιχειρήσεων, η θέση των οποίων τους δίνει τη δυνατότητα να θεσπίζουν τους δικούς τους κανόνες.

Ακολουθεί το πλήρες κείμενο της επιστολής:

Dear Executive Vice-President Ribera,

Dear Executive Vice-President Virkkunen,

Subject: Urgent Request for Action on the Enforcement of the Digital Markets Act

As Members of the Working Groupon the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) we write to express our concerns regarding the potential risk of delay in the ongoing enforcement. These views are shared by several other Members of the European Parliament.

The DMA is crucial for a fair, open, and innovation-driven digital ecosystem. Its effective and timely enforcement is essential to address market imbalances and create a truly level playing field for all EU businesses. Therefore, we urge you to adhere to your commitment to swift and timely enforcement, as assured during your confirmation hearings.

While we commend the European Commission for the steps already taken to enforce the DMA, we are concerned about potential delays in critical investigations. Such delays could hinder the benefits of the DMA. We strongly urge the Commission to expedite the ongoing non-compliance investigations and to meet the established deadline of 25 March 2025 demonstrating EU's proactive commitment to digital regulation and fairness.

In addition, the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) services and cloud infrastructure is vital to Europe’s digital future, but poses a risk of market concentration. The DMA scope contains several provisions that could be used to prevent gatekeepers from restricting emerging AI developers such as fair ranking, transparency in advertising, or access to data. Cloud services are equally integral to the deployment and growth of AI technologies. It is concerning that, as of now, no cloud provider has been designated as gatekeeper under the DMA.

We therefore urge the European Commission to monitor both AI and cloud services closely within the DMA framework and consider their designations as core platform services. This will help prevent barriers that could stifle innovation and create unfair obstacles for smaller enterprises and start-up. Finally, given the critical role of the High-Level Expert Group on the DMA in ensuring the effective application of the Act in the fast-evolving digital markets, we would like to request that the European Parliament is invited as an observer to these meetings, as well as provided with all background documents, in line with our previous requests.

We look forward to your response on this important matter and hope to collaborate closely in ensuring a fair and competitive digital market in Europe, to the benefit of all European citizens.

Yours sincerely,



Πηγή: skai.gr

Διαβάστε τις Ειδήσεις σήμερα και ενημερωθείτε για τα πρόσφατα νέα.

Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις.