Συναγερμός στο Νότιγχαμ - Αποκλεισμένο το κέντρο λόγω απροσδιορίστου «μείζονος περιστατικού» - Βίντεο

Πολλοί δρόμοι είναι κλειστοί, η λειτουργία του τραμ της πόλης έχει ανασταλεί και οι πολίτες καλούνται να αποφεύγουν το κέντρο

Λονδίνο, Θανάσης Γκαβός

Σε αποκλεισμό του κέντρου του Νότιγχαμ σε ακτίνα λίγων χιλιομέτρων έχει προχωρήσει η αστυνομία λόγω «μείζονος περιστατικού», το οποίο δεν έχει προσδιοριστεί.

Stay safe those in #Nottingham right now, appears to be very little info given out on what's going on so far, just seen this clip which is all that seems to be out there (presume it's genuine) pic.twitter.com/CJXYD0o8M6 — GorillaSportsM (@GorillaSportsM) June 13, 2023

'We woke up this morning at 5:30am to what sounded like gunshots - we ran to the window and there was armed police coming out of an undercover car. The suspect was tasered and dragged out by them.'



An eyewitness shares his account of the ongoing serious incident in Nottingham. pic.twitter.com/xRfcaOnoAI — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 13, 2023

Πολλοί δρόμοι είναι κλειστοί, η λειτουργία του τραμ της πόλης έχει ανασταλεί και οι πολίτες καλούνται να αποφεύγουν το κέντρο.

BREAKING: Police dealing with a "major incident" in Nottingham have closed multiple roads around the city.



Emergency services are present at areas including the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street.https://t.co/DgvS4xeCCJ



📺 Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/VUGPj0NqrF — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 13, 2023

Στο σημείο βρίσκεται ισχυρή αστυνομική παρουσία με δεκάδες περιπολικά, καθώς επίσης ασθενοφόρα, πυροσβεστικά οχήματα, αλλά και άντρες της αστυνομικής μονάδας που συντονίζει επεμβάσεις πολλαπλών υπηρεσιών ασφαλείας.

More from the scene of the police incident in #Nottingham outside the Theatre Royal. pic.twitter.com/aNeknYVGrR — Notts TV (@Notts_TV) June 13, 2023

Η αστυνομία δεν έχει δώσει καμία παραπάνω λεπτομέρεια, αλλά το μέγεθος της κινητοποίησης χαρακτηρίζεται ασυνήθιστα μεγάλο.

Πηγή: skai.gr

