Συναγερμός στο Νότιγχαμ - Αποκλεισμένο το κέντρο λόγω απροσδιορίστου «μείζονος περιστατικού» - Βίντεο

Κόσμος
Νότιγχαμ

Πολλοί δρόμοι είναι κλειστοί, η λειτουργία του τραμ της πόλης έχει ανασταλεί και οι πολίτες καλούνται να αποφεύγουν το κέντρο

Λονδίνο, Θανάσης Γκαβός

Σε αποκλεισμό του κέντρου του Νότιγχαμ σε ακτίνα λίγων χιλιομέτρων έχει προχωρήσει η αστυνομία λόγω «μείζονος περιστατικού», το οποίο δεν έχει προσδιοριστεί.

Πολλοί δρόμοι είναι κλειστοί, η λειτουργία του τραμ της πόλης έχει ανασταλεί και οι πολίτες καλούνται να αποφεύγουν το κέντρο.

Στο σημείο βρίσκεται ισχυρή αστυνομική παρουσία με δεκάδες περιπολικά, καθώς επίσης ασθενοφόρα, πυροσβεστικά οχήματα, αλλά και άντρες της αστυνομικής μονάδας που συντονίζει επεμβάσεις πολλαπλών υπηρεσιών ασφαλείας.

Η αστυνομία δεν έχει δώσει καμία παραπάνω λεπτομέρεια, αλλά το μέγεθος της κινητοποίησης χαρακτηρίζεται ασυνήθιστα μεγάλο.

Πηγή: skai.gr

TAGS: Βρετανία Αστυνομία
