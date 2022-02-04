Στο δρόμο για τα Όσκαρ η Βρετανική Ακαδημία Τεχνών Κινηματογράφου και Τηλεόρασης (BAFTA) ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες για τα δικά της βραβεία.

Κορυφαίο της σεζόν, το επικό θρίλερ επιστημονικής φαντασίας «Dune» του Ντένις Βιλνέβ που διεκδικεί διακρίσεις σε 11 κατηγορίες.

Το σκοτεινό γουέστερν της Τζέιν Κάμπιον «The Power of the Dog» είναι υποψήφιο σε οκτώ κατηγορίες και το προσωπικό δράμα ενηλικίωσης «Belfast» του Κένεθ Μπράνα σε έξι.

Το κύκνειο άσμα του Ντάνιελ Κρεγκ ως Τζέιμς Μποντ, «No Time to Die», έλαβε πέντε υποψηφιότητες, όπως και το «Licorice Pizza» του Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον που διαδραματίζεται το 1970. Τόσες υποψηφιότητες έχει και το reboot μιούζικαλ «West Side Story» από τον Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ.

Στην κατηγορία Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου, η Lady Gaga είναι για πρώτη φορά υποψήφια για την ερμηνεία της στην ταινία «House of Gucci» με συνυποψήφιες τις Εμίλια Τζόουνς (Coda), Τζοάνα Σκάνλαν (After Love), Αλάνα Χάιμ (Licorice Pizza), Τέσσα Τόμπσον (Passing) και Ρενάτε Ράινσβε (The Worst Person in the World).

Ο Γουίλ Σμιθ (King Richard) είναι υποψήφιος στην κατηγορία Α’ Ανδρικόυ Ρόλου μαζί με τους Μπένεντικτ Κάμπερμπατς (The Power of the Dog), τον Μαχερσάλα Άλι (Swan Song), τον Αντίλ Ακτάρ για το (Ali & Ava), τον Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο (Don’t Look Up) και τον Στίβεν Γκράχαμ (Boiling Point).

13 Μαρτίου η τελετή των BAFTA

Η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων BAFTA θα πραγματοποιηθεί σε τελετή στο Albert Hall στο Λονδίνο, στις 13 Μαρτίου.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα BAFTA Film Awards

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing”

Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη και παραγωγό



After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)

The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)

Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

The Hand of God - Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

Parallel Mothers - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

Petite Maman - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

The Worst Person in the World - Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Ντοκιμαντέρ

Becoming Cousteau- Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk

Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Ταινία Animation

Encanto - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

Luca - Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

The Mitchells Vs the Machines - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Σκηνοθέτης

After Love - Aleem Khan

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening - Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Titane - Julia Ducournau

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

Being the Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up - Adam Mckay

King Richard - Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

Coda - Siân Heder

Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune - Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones - Coda

Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan - After Love

Tessa Thompson - Passing

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

Will Smith - King Richard”

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose - West Side Story

Ann Dowd - Mass

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Ruth Negga - Passing

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Mike Faist - West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - Coda

Woody Norman - C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog



Πρωτότυπη Μουσική



“ Being the Ricardos” - Daniel Pemberton

“ Don’t Look Up” - Nicholas Britell

“ Dune” - Hans Zimmer

“ The French Dispatch” - Alexandre Desplat

“ The Power of the Dog” - Jonny Greenwood

Κάστινγκ



“ Boiling Point” - Carolyn Mcleod

“ Dune” - Francine Maisler

“ The Hand of God” - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

“ King Richard” - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

“ West Side Story” - Cindy Tolan

Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας



“ Dune” - Greig Fraser

“ Nightmare Alley” - Dan Laustsen

“ No Time to Die” - Linus Sandgren

“ The Power of the Dog” - Ari Wegner

“ The Tragedy of Macbeth” - Bruno Delbonnel

Μοντάζ



“ Belfast” - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

“ Dune” - Joe Walker

“ Licorice Pizza” - Andy Jurgensen

“ No Time to Die” - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

“ Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” - Joshua L. Pearson

Σκηνογραφίας



“ Cyrano” - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“ Dune” - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

“ The French Dispatch” - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

“ Nightmare Alley” - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“ West Side Story” - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Ενδυματολογίας



“ Cruella” - Jenny Beavan

“ Cyrano” - Massimo Cantini Parrini

“ Dune” - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

“ The French Dispatch” - Milena Canonero

“ Nightmare Alley” - Luis Sequeira

Make Up & Hair



“ Cruella” - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

“ Cyrano” - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

“ Dune” - Love Larson, Donald Mowat

“ The Eyes of Tammy Faye” - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

“ House of Gucci” - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Ήχου

“ Dune” - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

“ Last Night in Soho” - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

“ No Time to Die” - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

“ A Quiet Place Part II” - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

“ West Side Story” - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom



Ειδικών Οπτικών Εφέ

“ Dune” - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

“ Free Guy” - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

“ Ghostbusters: Afterlife” - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

“ The Matrix Resurrections” - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

“ No Time to Die” - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Βρετανική Ταινία Animation Μικρού Μήκους

“ Affairs of the Art” - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

“ Do Not Feed the Pigeons” - Jordi Morera

“ Night of the Living Dread” - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

The Black Cop - Cherish Oteka

Femme - Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace - Jo Prichard

Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

Ανερχόμενος Αστέρας (ψηφίζεται από το κοινό)

Ariana Debose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Διαβάστε όλες τις ειδήσεις

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News

και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις