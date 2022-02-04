Στο δρόμο για τα Όσκαρ η Βρετανική Ακαδημία Τεχνών Κινηματογράφου και Τηλεόρασης (BAFTA) ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες για τα δικά της βραβεία.
Κορυφαίο της σεζόν, το επικό θρίλερ επιστημονικής φαντασίας «Dune» του Ντένις Βιλνέβ που διεκδικεί διακρίσεις σε 11 κατηγορίες.
Το σκοτεινό γουέστερν της Τζέιν Κάμπιον «The Power of the Dog» είναι υποψήφιο σε οκτώ κατηγορίες και το προσωπικό δράμα ενηλικίωσης «Belfast» του Κένεθ Μπράνα σε έξι.
Το κύκνειο άσμα του Ντάνιελ Κρεγκ ως Τζέιμς Μποντ, «No Time to Die», έλαβε πέντε υποψηφιότητες, όπως και το «Licorice Pizza» του Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον που διαδραματίζεται το 1970. Τόσες υποψηφιότητες έχει και το reboot μιούζικαλ «West Side Story» από τον Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ.
Στην κατηγορία Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου, η Lady Gaga είναι για πρώτη φορά υποψήφια για την ερμηνεία της στην ταινία «House of Gucci» με συνυποψήφιες τις Εμίλια Τζόουνς (Coda), Τζοάνα Σκάνλαν (After Love), Αλάνα Χάιμ (Licorice Pizza), Τέσσα Τόμπσον (Passing) και Ρενάτε Ράινσβε (The Worst Person in the World).
Ο Γουίλ Σμιθ (King Richard) είναι υποψήφιος στην κατηγορία Α’ Ανδρικόυ Ρόλου μαζί με τους Μπένεντικτ Κάμπερμπατς (The Power of the Dog), τον Μαχερσάλα Άλι (Swan Song), τον Αντίλ Ακτάρ για το (Ali & Ava), τον Λεονάρντο Ντι Κάπριο (Don’t Look Up) και τον Στίβεν Γκράχαμ (Boiling Point).
13 Μαρτίου η τελετή των BAFTA
Η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων BAFTA θα πραγματοποιηθεί σε τελετή στο Albert Hall στο Λονδίνο, στις 13 Μαρτίου.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα BAFTA Film Awards
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing”
Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό σεναριογράφο, σκηνοθέτη και παραγωγό
After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)
The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)
Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
The Hand of God - Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
Parallel Mothers - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
Petite Maman - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
The Worst Person in the World - Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Ντοκιμαντέρ
Becoming Cousteau- Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
Cow - Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
The Rescue - Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk
Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Ταινία Animation
Encanto - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
Luca - Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
The Mitchells Vs the Machines - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Σκηνοθέτης
After Love - Aleem Khan
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening - Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Titane - Julia Ducournau
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Being the Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up - Adam Mckay
King Richard - Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
Coda - Siân Heder
Drive My Car - Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune - Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones - Coda
Renate Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan - After Love
Tessa Thompson - Passing
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
Will Smith - King Richard”
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose - West Side Story
Ann Dowd - Mass
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Mike Faist - West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - Coda
Woody Norman - C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
“ Being the Ricardos” - Daniel Pemberton
“ Don’t Look Up” - Nicholas Britell
“ Dune” - Hans Zimmer
“ The French Dispatch” - Alexandre Desplat
“ The Power of the Dog” - Jonny Greenwood
Κάστινγκ
“ Boiling Point” - Carolyn Mcleod
“ Dune” - Francine Maisler
“ The Hand of God” - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
“ King Richard” - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
“ West Side Story” - Cindy Tolan
Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας
“ Dune” - Greig Fraser
“ Nightmare Alley” - Dan Laustsen
“ No Time to Die” - Linus Sandgren
“ The Power of the Dog” - Ari Wegner
“ The Tragedy of Macbeth” - Bruno Delbonnel
Μοντάζ
“ Belfast” - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
“ Dune” - Joe Walker
“ Licorice Pizza” - Andy Jurgensen
“ No Time to Die” - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
“ Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” - Joshua L. Pearson
Σκηνογραφίας
“ Cyrano” - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
“ Dune” - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
“ The French Dispatch” - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
“ Nightmare Alley” - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
“ West Side Story” - Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Ενδυματολογίας
“ Cruella” - Jenny Beavan
“ Cyrano” - Massimo Cantini Parrini
“ Dune” - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
“ The French Dispatch” - Milena Canonero
“ Nightmare Alley” - Luis Sequeira
Make Up & Hair
“ Cruella” - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
“ Cyrano” - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
“ Dune” - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
“ The Eyes of Tammy Faye” - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
“ House of Gucci” - Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Ήχου
“ Dune” - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
“ Last Night in Soho” - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
“ No Time to Die” - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
“ A Quiet Place Part II” - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
“ West Side Story” - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Ειδικών Οπτικών Εφέ
“ Dune” - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
“ Free Guy” - Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
“ Ghostbusters: Afterlife” - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
“ The Matrix Resurrections” - Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
“ No Time to Die” - Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Βρετανική Ταινία Animation Μικρού Μήκους
“ Affairs of the Art” - Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
“ Do Not Feed the Pigeons” - Jordi Morera
“ Night of the Living Dread” - Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
Βρετανική Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους
The Black Cop - Cherish Oteka
Femme - Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace - Jo Prichard
Stuffed - Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” - Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
Ανερχόμενος Αστέρας (ψηφίζεται από το κοινό)
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ
Ακολουθήστε το Skai.gr στο Google News
και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις