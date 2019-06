Μαγευτικός ροζ ουρανός στη Βρετανία - Το σπάνιο φαινόμενο σε φωτό

407530.1

SHARE IT

Staff team wave one under a pink rainbow just waiting for the unicorn to trot past! pic.twitter.com/arosZ0c1Pi — Shannon Marshall (@DontLetYourTea) June 25, 2019

Things are about the get funky A pink blue-grey sky with a rainbow & the breeze has suddenly dropped away to nothing Looks like s huge storm is about to erupt pic.twitter.com/KT8QQqKkHP — dick_taylor (@dick_taylor) June 24, 2019

A rainbow against a pink sky pic.twitter.com/dhS3vWiHGR — sarahpullan⛸ (@pullan_sarah) June 24, 2019

Did you see the Pink Rainbow over #Dorset last night?



This was taken by Lauren @Laurenjademidd in Beaminster. pic.twitter.com/dekL0S3EOv — BBC Radio Solent (@BBCRadioSolent) June 25, 2019

Pink rainbow lights up the night sky in UK https://t.co/j6SavC93OC pic.twitter.com/siZU38IeGe — Irish Examiner Lifestyle (@IELifestyle_) June 25, 2019