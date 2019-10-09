Κάποιοι άνθρωποι θέτουν ως στόχο - ρεκορ να πηδήξουν ψηλότερα ή να τρέξουν γρηγορότερα. Ωστόσο, η Τζέσικα Ναμπόνγο, μια υπάλληλος των Ηνωμένων Εθνών μεταπήδησε σε travel blogger και έγινε η πρώτη γυναίκα που επισκέφθηκε όλες τις χώρες του κόσμου.
Επισκέφθηκε 193 χώρες του κόσμου το 2016 και στις 6 Οκτωβρίου έφτασε στην τελευταία της λίστα της τις Σεϋχέλλες καταλήγοντας στις 195 χώρες, σύμφωνα με μια δημοσίευση στο λογαριασμό της στο ίνσταγκραμ.
"Καλως ήρθατε στις Σευχέλλες!! Χώρα 195 από τις 195! Έχω τόσα πολλά να πω αλλά για την ώρα απλά θα ευχαριστήσω όλη αυτή την κοινότητα για την υποστήριξη. Αυτό ήταν το ταξίδι μας και ευχαριστώ όλους εσάς που με ακολουθήσατε σε αυτή την διαδρομή!!” έγραψε σε δημοσίευση της.
Welcome to the Seychelles 🇸🇨 !! Country 195 of 195! 😝😆😏🥺😩😳🤯🤗😎 So much to say but for now I will just say thank you to this entire community for all of your support. This was our journey and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride!! Thanks to the 54 people that are here celebrating with me in the Seychelles with the gorgeous backdrop of the @thehresortseychelles with the planning expertise of @vividvibeseventplanning! Last night was unreal and I’m so so grateful. My heart is full!!! 👗 : Sho via @neimanmarcus 👠 : Yeezy Season 8 via @mytheresa.com Earrings: @84gem 📷 : @christa.shoots #catchmein195 #catchmeinseychelles #catchmeintheseychelles
Γεννημένη στο Ντιτρόιτ, με γονείς από την Ουγκάντα και κατέχοντας δύο διαβατήρια, η επική οδύσσεια της Ναμπόνγκο δεν πραγματοποιήθηκε απλά για να καταγραφεί το όνομά της στο βιβλίο του ρεκόρ. Η ίδια ελπίζει να ανοίξει το δρόμο για τις γυναίκες και τους ανθρώπους Αφρικανικής καταγωγής κάνοντας το ίδιο.
Παρόλο που αισθανόταν ότι είχε επιτύχει το “Αμερικάνικο όνειρο” έχοντας μια καλοπληρωμένη δουλειά σε μια φαρμακευτική εταιρία μετά το κολέγιο και αγόρασε το δικό της σπίτι στο Μότορ Σίτι, η εργασία της δεν την ικανοποίησε.
Ξεκίνησε να νοικιάζει το διαμέρισμά της ώστε να μαζέψει χρήματα και μετά έφυγε. Διδάσκωντας Αγγλικά πρώτα στην Ιαπωνία, στην συνέχεια στο Λονδίνο, στο London School of Economics. Έπειτα ακολούθησε μια δουλειά στην Αμερική που την έστειλε στον Μπενίν και έπειτα στην Ιταλία. Ωστόσο, αυτά δεν ήταν αρκετά για να ικανοποιήσουν το πάθος της για τα ταξίδια.
Το γεγονός να έχεις την δυνατότητα να αντέξεις οικονομικά ένα εισιτήριο όμως δεν σημαίνει ότι το ταξίδι είναι εύκολο ή ανεμπόδιστο.
Η εμπειρία της Ναμπόνγκο ταξιδεύοντας τον κόσμο υπονομεύει πολλές από τις προτροπές των ταξιδιωτικών εταιριών "να ζεις σαν ντόπιος" ταιριάζοντας άψογα παντού αλλάζοντας απλά ρούχα ή παραγγέλνοντας τον καφέ με έναν συγκεκριμένο τρόπο.
Συχνά ως ο μοναδικός άνθρωπος Αφρικανική καταγωγής στο πλήθος ξεχώριζε είτε ήθελε, είτε όχι. Η Ναμπόνγκο έχει σκούρο δέρμα και ξυρίζει το κεφάλι της.
Μέχρι σήμερα υπάρχουν περίπου 150 γνωστοί άνθρωποι που έχουν ταξιδέψει σε όλο τον κόσμο, η πλειοψηφία των οποίων είναι λευκοί άντρες που ταξιδεύουν με Ευρωπαϊκά διαβατήρια – αυτοί που έχουν δηλαδή την επιλογή να «ταιριάξουν» σε πολλά μέρη-.
Welcome to Algeria 🇩🇿!!! Country 193 of 195!! Algeria is the biggest country in Africa, claiming the title after South Sudan gained independence in 2011. Algiers, the stunning capital perched on the Mediterranean Sea is dotted with French colonial architecture - balcony fronted flats with large windows, and remnants of the Ottoman empire in the casbah. Here I am standing in front of city hall and you will see Arabic with Amzigh, an indigenous script below. Most Algerians can trace their lineage to one of five major tribes still easily identifiable today. For some, getting a visa to Algeria can be difficult and take a lot of time. I’m the visa whisperer so with a little persistence and convincing I was able to get mine faster than anticipated. If you want to visit Algeria definitely get in touch with @fancyellow_travel_algeria because they can help make the process very smooth and their guides are amazing! Have you heard of Algeria? Visited? Is it on your bucket list? #catchmeinalgeria
Τα διαβατήρια της Ναμπόνγκο έχουν στάμπες από μέρη τόσο μακριά όσο η Νιγηρία, η Κούβα, η Τουρκία και το Λάος.
Για να υποστηρίξει τις ταξιδιωτικές της συνήθειες, ίδρυσε μια εταιρεία που ονομάζεται Jet Black και οργανώνει προσαρμοσμένες διαδρομές για μικρές ομαδικές εκδρομές στην Αφρική, και πωλεί πράγματα ταξιδιών όπως επώνυμα μπλουζάκια και καλύμματα διαβατηρίων.
Ως influencer, επίσης, συνεργάζεται με μάρκες ξενοδοχείων και επιχειρήσεις φιλοξενίας, μερικοί από τους οποίους προσφέρουν δωρεάν διαμονή με αντάλλαγμα δημοσιεύσεις στα κοινωνικά της δίκτυα. Επιπροσθέτως, δέχεται δωρεές σε μια σελίδα GoFundMe.
"Η πλοήγηση στον κόσμο ως γυναίκα μπορεί να είναι πολύ δύσκολη", δήλωσε η Nabongo στο CNN Travel το 2018. "Είχα ένα αρκετά ευρύ φάσμα εμπειριών. Κατηγορήθηκα ότι είμαι πόρνη. Άντρες με έχουν κυνηγήσει. Μου έχουν επιτεθεί στον δρόμο".
TRAVELING SOLO AS A WOMAN When I arrived to check in for my flight to Pakistan, there were only men in line and I felt slightly uncomfortable, it had nothing to do with them and everything to do with me. Fast forward and I’ve been blown away by the kindness and respect that Pakistani men have exhibited, some of the best treatment by men in all the countries I’ve visited. While standing waiting for my luggage a man brought me a trolley without me asking. Men have often stepped to the side and keep a healthy distance which has made me feel super comfortable as a woman traveling solo in this country. So far I have traveled to 85 countries solo spanning six continents! My first time traveling solo was in 2007 to London, Paris and Madrid. I reached the cities on my own then met friends. Paris chewed me up and spit me out, but that’s a story for another time. My first full solo trip was Costa Rica in 2009. I recall not really knowing what to do on my own. I spent time walking around, reading, journaling and sitting in parks. I joined a group tour for a day trip to Arenal and asked strangers to take my picture as I still do today. People often ask me the best countries for solo travel and I think that anywhere in the world is fine for solo travel depending on your level of comfort with the culture. If you are American you may be comfortable in places that someone from the Middle East may not be and vice versa so to give a list would be doing a disservice to the huge diversity of my followers. The only place that I personally will never travel to alone again is India. I simply do not feel comfortable alone there, the men make me very very uncomfortable. That isn’t to say you shouldn’t. There are plenty of women I know that have done repeat solo trips to India. We each have to have our own experiences! Tips for solo travel: 1. Go somewhere you will feel comfortable, because when you’re comfortable you can be confident and when you’re confident you don’t look vulnerable. 2. Trust your intuition, she’s probably right!! Have you ever traveled solo? Which do you recommend or not recommend for solo travelers? Any other tips? 📷 @projectfairplay
Και παρά το γεγονός ότι είχε Αφρικανική καταγωγή αυτό δεν σήμαινε ότι ήταν εύκολο όταν ταξίδευε στην Αφρική. Μερικές φορές απογοητεύτηκε όταν την ανάγκαζαν να περιμένει πίσω από τους λευκούς τουρίστες ή την ανάγκαζαν να πληρώσει δωροδοκίες προκειμένου να διασχίσει τα σύνορα που θα έπρεπε να ήταν ανοιχτά για αυτήν.
Ωστόσο, κάποιες χώρες είναι καλύτερες από άλλες: Η Σενεγάλη είναι εκπληκτική. Δεν ευνοούν τους λευκούς εις βάρος των Αφρικανών. Συμπεριφέρονται σε όλους το ίδιο. Το ίδιο ισχύει και στην Γκάνα.
Στην πρόκληση της θέασης του κόσμου προστίθεται το γεγονός πως η Nabongo συχνά ταξιδεύει μόνη. Αποφεύγει γενικά την Airbnb για την διαμονή της. Προτιμά να έχει φίλους μαζί της για να μοιράζεται την εμπειρία όταν αυτό είναι δυνατόν.
Ενώ αυτοπροσδιορίζεται ως ακτιβίστρια, μερικές φορές η απλή παρουσία της είναι αρκετή για να κάνει τη διαφορά ή να προκαλέσει σε κάποιον να δει τα πράγματα διαφορετικά. Αυτό είναι ένα κοινό συναίσθημα που ακούγεται από πολλές έγχρωμες γυναίκες: Απλώς να είσαι αυτός που είσαι είναι μια δήλωση.
TRAVELING SOLO AS A WOMAN When I arrived to check in for my flight to Pakistan, there were only men in line and I felt slightly uncomfortable, it had nothing to do with them and everything to do with me. Fast forward and I’ve been blown away by the kindness and respect that Pakistani men have exhibited, some of the best treatment by men in all the countries I’ve visited. While standing waiting for my luggage a man brought me a trolley without me asking. Men have often stepped to the side and keep a healthy distance which has made me feel super comfortable as a woman traveling solo in this country. So far I have traveled to 85 countries solo spanning six continents! My first time traveling solo was in 2007 to London, Paris and Madrid. I reached the cities on my own then met friends. Paris chewed me up and spit me out, but that’s a story for another time. My first full solo trip was Costa Rica in 2009. I recall not really knowing what to do on my own. I spent time walking around, reading, journaling and sitting in parks. I joined a group tour for a day trip to Arenal and asked strangers to take my picture as I still do today. People often ask me the best countries for solo travel and I think that anywhere in the world is fine for solo travel depending on your level of comfort with the culture. If you are American you may be comfortable in places that someone from the Middle East may not be and vice versa so to give a list would be doing a disservice to the huge diversity of my followers. The only place that I personally will never travel to alone again is India. I simply do not feel comfortable alone there, the men make me very very uncomfortable. That isn’t to say you shouldn’t. There are plenty of women I know that have done repeat solo trips to India. We each have to have our own experiences! Tips for solo travel: 1. Go somewhere you will feel comfortable, because when you’re comfortable you can be confident and when you’re confident you don’t look vulnerable. 2. Trust your intuition, she’s probably right!! Have you ever traveled solo? Which do you recommend or not recommend for solo travelers? Any other tips? 📷 @projectfairplay
Είτε συμβουλεύοντας έναν άνθρωπο Αφρικανικής καταγωγής που φοβάται να ταξιδέψει, είτε έχοντας ως παράδειγμα έναν ντόπιο που νομίζει ότι μπορεί να αγγίξει το κεφάλι της χωρίς να την ρωτήσει η Ναμπόνγκο υπηρετεί έναν πολιτιστικό ρόλο ως πρεσβευτής που μπορεί να μην είναι ορατός πίσω από τις πολύχρωμες εικόνες που δημοσιεύει στο Instagram.
Μιλώντας για το ίνσταγκραμ, η Ναμπόνγκο έχει κάποιες κάποιες προειδοποιήσεις για τους ταξιδιώτες που χρησιμοποιούν τους ανθρώπους Αφρικανικής καταγωγής ως αντικείμενα ή σκηνικά στις φωτογραφίες τους, κάτι που συναντά πολύ συχνά online.
Τελικά, η Ναμπόνγκο λέει ότι η αποστολή της δεν ήταν απλά να διασχίσει χώρες από μια λίστα. Πρόκειται για την αλλαγή της αντίληψης των γυναικών ταξιδιωτών, των ταξιδιωτών του χρώματος και όσων δεν έχουν τη δυνατότητα να θεωρηθούν ως ντόπιοι σε μια δεδομένη κοινότητα.
Πηγή: CNN