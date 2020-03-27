Θετικός βρέθηκε ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον στον κορωνοϊό. Το ανακοίνωσε ο ίδιος μέσω Twitter.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Στην ανακοίνωσή του ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός έγραψε πως πλέον θα μείνει σε κατ' οίκον περιορισμό, αλλά θα συνεχίσει να ηγείται της κυβέρνησης, ενώ θα μάχονται κατά του ιού.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri