Θετικός βρέθηκε ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον στον κορωνοϊό. Το ανακοίνωσε ο ίδιος μέσω Twitter. 

Στην ανακοίνωσή του ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός έγραψε πως πλέον θα μείνει σε κατ' οίκον περιορισμό, αλλά θα συνεχίσει να ηγείται της κυβέρνησης, ενώ θα μάχονται κατά του ιού.

Πηγή: skai.gr