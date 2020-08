Hello everyone, Due to the recent development of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we have received a statement from the City of Palm Springs and Riverside County on a mandatory shut down. I am heartbroken to share with you for the first time, we will have to cancel El Paseo Fashion Week. We have explored all options in trying to make the show work. We just won’t be able to. As excited as I am to share with you my beautiful collection I’ve been working on making for the past few months and to see my fellow talented “Project Runway” designers show, there is just no way we can consciously put everyone at risk and attract a large crowd. I am deeply saddened as Palm Springs is my hometown and anyone who knows me knows that El Paseo Fashion Week is a show I look for every year. I know the world is hurting right now. Please stay safe. 🙏🏼 please note we are taking every precaution that we can for more info please visit fashionweekelpaseo.com I also want to tell the fans how deeply sadden we are about this and i promise we will make it up to you . ( read carefully none of us including my self have the virus this is a precaution for everyone’s safety ) it’s very important to avoid large groups and gatherings please try. ANOTHER SIDE NOTE THIS IS REALLY HARD FOR ME TO DEAL WITH PLEASE UNDERSTAND ITS NOT GOING TO BE EASY TO DEAL W EVERYONE TEXTING ME OR SENDING ME DM ABOUT THE SHOW. I am extremely sad about it also

A post shared by M I C H A E L C O S T E L L O (@michaelcostello) on Mar 12, 2020 at 4:12pm PDT