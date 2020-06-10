Την υποστήριξή της στη συμφωνία για ΑΟΖ, που υπεγράφη μεταξύ Ελλάδας και Ιταλίας, ανακοίνωσε την Τρίτη η επιτροπή άμυνας του εκλεγμένου κοινοβουλίου της Λιβύης, απορρίπτοντας το παράνομο τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο.

Χαιρετίζοντας την ελληνοϊταλική συμφωνία, η προσκείμενη στον Χαλίφα Χαφτάρ Βουλή ζητά μάλιστα την υπογραφή παρόμοιας συμφωνίας, μεταξύ των εκλεγμένων κοινοβουλίων Ελλάδας – Λιβύης απευθύνοντας σχετική επιστολή που δημοσιεύθηκε μέσω του ανεπίσημου λογαριασμού του στρατού του Χαφτάρ στο Twitter.

The Libyan democratically elected parliament #HoR following the signings Of the Italy - Greek EEZ , requests the signing of a similar agreement with the Libyan ligtimat legislation authorities #HoR and #Greek parliament. pic.twitter.com/Kbo8416Uz2 — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) June 9, 2020

The Defense & National Security Committee of the Libyan Parliament announces #HOR's support for the maritime delimitation agreement signed between #Italy–#Greece and requests accession thereto for being a fair framework for maritime delimitation between the Med countries. #Libya pic.twitter.com/MMz83ssiZ7 — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) June 9, 2020

Πηγή: skai.gr