Την υποστήριξή της στη συμφωνία για ΑΟΖ, που υπεγράφη μεταξύ Ελλάδας και Ιταλίας, ανακοίνωσε την Τρίτη η επιτροπή άμυνας του εκλεγμένου κοινοβουλίου της Λιβύης, απορρίπτοντας το παράνομο τουρκολιβυκό μνημόνιο.

Χαιρετίζοντας την ελληνοϊταλική συμφωνία, η προσκείμενη στον Χαλίφα Χαφτάρ Βουλή ζητά μάλιστα την υπογραφή παρόμοιας συμφωνίας, μεταξύ των εκλεγμένων κοινοβουλίων Ελλάδας – Λιβύης απευθύνοντας σχετική επιστολή που δημοσιεύθηκε μέσω του ανεπίσημου λογαριασμού του στρατού του Χαφτάρ στο Twitter. 

Πηγή: skai.gr

