Ιντερνετικό σάλο έχουν προκαλέσει οι ισχυρισμοί δύο γυναικών στο Twitter ότι έχουν δεχθεί σεξουαλική επίθεση από τον Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ.

H μια γυναίκα ισχυρίζεται ότι δέχθηκε επίθεση το 2014 - η άλλη το 2015.

Ο τραγουδιστής κατηγορήθηκε από μια γυναίκα, που συστήθηκε ως Danielle χωρίς να αποκαλύψει το επίθετό της.

Σε ένα μήνυμα στο Twitter, που δημοσιεύτηκε στις 20 Ιουνίου κι έκτοτε έχει διαγραφεί -μαζί με τον λογαριασμό- η γυναίκα ισχυρίζεται πως γνώρισε τον Bieber όταν  ήταν 21 ετών σε μια μουσική συναυλία στο Όστιν.

Λίγο μετά την ανάρτηση της Ντανιέλ ακολούθησε ακόμα ένα ποστ από μία άλλη γυναίκα, την Κάντι, η οποία επίσης κατηγορήσε τον Μπίμπερ για σεξουαλική επίθεση. Η Κάντι ανέφερε μεταξύ άλλων ότι στις 4 Μαΐου 2015 προσκλήθηκε στο ξενοδοχείο «Langham» όπου ο έμενε ο Μπίμπερ και εκεί τη βίασε.

Η γυναίκα κοινοποίησε και αποσπάσματα διαδικτυακών συνομιλιών.

Αξίζει να αναφερθεί πως η επικεφαλής της ομάδας μάνατζμεντ του Τζάστον Μπίμπερ, Άλισον Κέι, απορρίπτει τους ισχυρισμούς της πρώτης κοπέλας. 

Ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ μετά τον ιντερνετικό αυτό σάλο, χθες Κυριακή απάντησε σε αυτές τις κατηγορίες με μία σειρά αναρτήσεων στο Twitter αρνούμενος τους παραπάνω ισχυρισμούς των δύο γυναικών.

Ο Μπίμπερ υποστήριξε ότι η τότε σύντροφός του, Σελίνα Γκόμεζ, ήταν μαζί του στο Όστιν, ενώ αρνήθηκε ότι έμεινε στο ξενοδοχείο «Four Seasons». Ανήρτησε μάλιστα στο Twitter αποδείξεις από το Airbnb και το Westin Hotel όπου έμενε, ενώ υπογράμμισε ότι θα κινηθεί νομικά.

 

 

Πηγή: CNN,skaigr