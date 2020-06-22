Ιντερνετικό σάλο έχουν προκαλέσει οι ισχυρισμοί δύο γυναικών στο Twitter ότι έχουν δεχθεί σεξουαλική επίθεση από τον Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ.

H μια γυναίκα ισχυρίζεται ότι δέχθηκε επίθεση το 2014 - η άλλη το 2015.

Ο τραγουδιστής κατηγορήθηκε από μια γυναίκα, που συστήθηκε ως Danielle χωρίς να αποκαλύψει το επίθετό της.

Σε ένα μήνυμα στο Twitter, που δημοσιεύτηκε στις 20 Ιουνίου κι έκτοτε έχει διαγραφεί -μαζί με τον λογαριασμό- η γυναίκα ισχυρίζεται πως γνώρισε τον Bieber όταν ήταν 21 ετών σε μια μουσική συναυλία στο Όστιν.

Λίγο μετά την ανάρτηση της Ντανιέλ ακολούθησε ακόμα ένα ποστ από μία άλλη γυναίκα, την Κάντι, η οποία επίσης κατηγορήσε τον Μπίμπερ για σεξουαλική επίθεση. Η Κάντι ανέφερε μεταξύ άλλων ότι στις 4 Μαΐου 2015 προσκλήθηκε στο ξενοδοχείο «Langham» όπου ο έμενε ο Μπίμπερ και εκεί τη βίασε.

Η γυναίκα κοινοποίησε και αποσπάσματα διαδικτυακών συνομιλιών.

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

Αξίζει να αναφερθεί πως η επικεφαλής της ομάδας μάνατζμεντ του Τζάστον Μπίμπερ, Άλισον Κέι, απορρίπτει τους ισχυρισμούς της πρώτης κοπέλας.

Allison Kaye, Justin's team responded to this. Please be careful. This isn't a joke. I hope they will find you and send you to jail for spreading lies. pic.twitter.com/GdaBLnvTmq — induh (@tirazmisu) June 21, 2020

Ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ μετά τον ιντερνετικό αυτό σάλο, χθες Κυριακή απάντησε σε αυτές τις κατηγορίες με μία σειρά αναρτήσεων στο Twitter αρνούμενος τους παραπάνω ισχυρισμούς των δύο γυναικών.

Ο Μπίμπερ υποστήριξε ότι η τότε σύντροφός του, Σελίνα Γκόμεζ, ήταν μαζί του στο Όστιν, ενώ αρνήθηκε ότι έμεινε στο ξενοδοχείο «Four Seasons». Ανήρτησε μάλιστα στο Twitter αποδείξεις από το Airbnb και το Westin Hotel όπου έμενε, ενώ υπογράμμισε ότι θα κινηθεί νομικά.

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Πηγή: CNN,skaigr