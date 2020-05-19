Το αγαπημένο της λουλούδι αποκαλύπτει η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ μέσω του επίσημου λογαριασμού της βασιλικής οικογένειας στο Instagram. Πρόκειται για το Μιγκέ (Convallaria Majalis), ευρύτερα γνωστό σαν κρίνο της κοιλάδας και σαν «Δάκρυ της Παναγίας».
Η φωτογραφία, με τη βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ σε νεαρή ηλικία, είναι από το Chelsea Flower Show. Στην έκθεση το λουλούδι έχει την τιμητική του. Η έκθεση φέτος για πρώτη φορά θα πραγματοποιηθεί εικονικά από τις 18 έως τις 24 Μαΐου, λόγω των μέτρων κατά της εξάπλωσης του κορωνοϊού, αλλά και της απουσίας της Βασίλισσας, η οποία έχει απομονωθεί για λόγους υγειονομικής ασφάλειας στο κάστρο του Ουίνδσορ με τον σύζυγό της, πρίγκιπα Φίλιππο. Αστρολογικά το «Δάκρυ της Παναγίας» είναι το λουλούδι του Μάη.
Η Ελισάβετ παρευρέθηκε πρώτη φορά ως Βασίλισσα το 1955, και έκτοτε πηγαίνει σχεδόν κάθε χρόνο. Στη φωτογραφία που δημοσιεύθηκε, εμφανίζεται η νεαρή Ελισάβετ να έχει επισκεφθεί τον κήπο περνώντας πάνω από τη λίμνη του Chelsea Flower Show με τη βοήθεια μιας γυναίκας.
On the first day of the virtual Chelsea Flower Show, members of the Royal Family are taking part in the #MyChelseaGarden campaign, sharing a selection of their favourite plants and flowers at this time of year. 🌿🌸 . As this year's show coincides with #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, @the_rhs are encouraging people to brighten their social media feeds with images of plants and gardens, to provide a moment of respite in these challenging times. The Queen has chosen lily of the valley, pictured here in the Buckingham Palace gardens. Lily of the valley featured in Her Majesty’s coronation bouquet and has held special associations since. Visit our website to see #MyChelseaGarden images shared by other members of the Royal Family (link in bio). . #MyChelseaGarden #VirtualChelsea #RHSChelsea
The Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show is moving online for the first time. 🌸💻 . Visit @the_rhs for a unique timetable of events from Monday 18th to Saturday 23rd May, including gardening advice and virtual sessions. The RHS have been supporting gardeners old and new, with more people than ever accessing the advice pages on their website over recent weeks. Her Majesty has been Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society since 1952 - she first attended the show as Monarch in 1955, and has visited almost every year since. The Queen has today sent her best wishes to all those associated with the RHS: ‘My family and I have always enjoyed visiting the Show, and I know that your Members and Supporters will be disappointed that they are unable to attend in person this year. . ‘I am sure that my grandmother, Queen Mary, who first attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 1916, would be delighted that many people today have an enthusiasm for horticulture, and that gardening remains a popular pastime in the United Kingdom.’ . #RHSChelsea #VirtualChelsea #ChelseaFlowerShow Images: ©️ @the_rhs Lindley Library
Πηγή: skai.gr