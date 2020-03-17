Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό βρέθηκε ο «Τόρμουντ Τζάιαντσμπεϊν» του Game of Thrones, κατά κόσμον Κρίστοφερ Χίβγιου. Σε φωτογραφία που ανάρτησε στο Instagram με τη σύντροφό του νορβηγός ηθοποιός ανακοίνωσε πως είναι σε κατ’ οίκον περιορισμό διαβεβαιώνοντας πως είναι καλά στην υγεία του.
«Χαιρετισμούς από τη Νορβηγία! Λυπάμαι που το λέω αλλά σήμερα οι εξετάσεις μου έδειξαν πως είμαι θετικός στον κορωνοϊό. Η οικογένειά μου κι εγώ θα μείνουμε σε καραντίνα στο σπίτι όσο χρειαστεί. Είμαστε καλά, μόνο εγώ έχω συμπτώματα κρυολογήματος. Υπάρχουν άνθρωποι με μεγαλύτερο πρόβλημα υγείας από τον ιό, οπότε συνιστώ σε όλους να είστε ιδιαίτερα προσεκτικοί. Πλένουμε τα χέρια, κρατάμε απόσταση 1,5 μέτρο από τους υπόλοιπους και πάμε σε καραντίνα. Κάντε ό,τι μπορείτε για να εμποδίσετε τη διασπορά του ιού. Μαζί μπορούμε να τον πολεμήσουμε και να αποτρέψουμε μία πιθανή κρίση στα νοσοκομεία. Να προσέχετε ο ένας τον άλλον να κρατάτε αποστάσεις και να μείνετε υγιείς».
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Πηγή: skai.gr