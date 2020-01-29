Μέγας Αλέξανδρος, Μαρία Αντουανέτα, Κλεοπάτρα...Νεφερτίτη, Ιούλιος Καίσαρας. Μεγάλα ιστορικά πρόσωπα την εικόνων των οποίων, φέρνουμε στο νου, βάσει τοιχογραφιών και κειμηλίων.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for 🥰 . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features - a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were - most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd

Εντυπωσιακά πρόσωπα με έντονα χαρακτηριστικά, άλλα ελκυστικά, άλλα ιδιαίτερα, μα η απορία παραμένει, πως άραγε θα έμοιαζαν αν ζούσαν στο σήμερα.

Άραγε μια γυναίκα θα έβρισκε γοητευτικό τον Ιούλιο Καίσαρα; H Νεφερτίτη θα θεωρούταν πρόσωπο εντυπωσιακής ομορφιάς; H Mόνα Λίζα θα είχε όντως μυστηριώδες βλέμμα;

Αυτή το ερώματημα προσπαθεί να απαντήσει μέσω instagram η graphic designer Μπέκα Σάλαντιν.

Λάτρης της ιστορίας η Μπέκα, δημιούργησε ένα  πρωτότυπο πρότζεκτ, με το οποίο ξεκίνησε να ασχολείται τον Φεβρουάριο του 2019. 

Επιμελείται τα πρόσωπα γνωστών και μεγάλων προσωπικοτήτων της ιστορίας, όχι όμως όπως τα ξέρουμε, αλλά όπως θα ήταν αν ζούσαν στη σύγχρονη εποχή, αν ήταν "πρόσωπα της διπλανής πόρτας"..

Τις φωτογραφίες από το έργο της έχει αναρτήσει στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram με την ονομασία royalty_now.

Η 29χρονη μιλώντας στο «Femail» ανέφερε: «Η αντίδραση του κόσμου ήταν γρήγορη και αρκετά συναρπαστική. Οι περισσότεροι αισθάνονται πως έρχονται πιο κοντά σε αυτές τις μεγάλες προσωπικότητες. Σκοπός μου είναι να κρατήσω ζωντανό το ενδιαφέρον των ανθρώπων για την ιστορία και να δείξω πως οι άνθρωποι του παρελθόντος αγωνίζονταν στην ζωή τους όπως εμείς σήμερα».

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Emperor Augustus (born Octavius, the great-nephew of Julius Caesar) was the first emperor of Rome, ending 500 years of republic. He’s an incredibly controversial figure, especially due to the smart and ruthless way he came to power, but he ruled over a time of relative peace in the Roman empire. I didn’t actually know much about him, but I recently watched 8 Days that Made Rome on the Smithsonian channel and I can’t get enough! HIGHLY recommend that series. Anyone else know some good sources to learn more about Emperor Augustus? . . . #EmperorAugustus #Octavius #JuliusCaesar #Rome #RomanEmpire #Emperor #RomanEmperor #Nero #Caligula #Caesar #MarkAnthony #Pompey #RomeHistory #Roma #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd

Caligula, infamous brat & Roman Emperor. Does he look like you thought he would? 😏

Πηγή: skai.gr