Μέγας Αλέξανδρος, Μαρία Αντουανέτα, Κλεοπάτρα...Νεφερτίτη, Ιούλιος Καίσαρας. Μεγάλα ιστορικά πρόσωπα την εικόνων των οποίων, φέρνουμε στο νου, βάσει τοιχογραφιών και κειμηλίων.
I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for 🥰 . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features - a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were - most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
Agrippina the Younger is someone I only recently learned more about, but she had a crazy life. She was the sister to Emperor Caligula, and the mother to Emperor Nero. I highly recommend giving her a search if you’re interested in that era of roman history! I couldn’t find any contemporary descriptions of her looks, so I based her coloring off of Caligula’s, who did have his looks described (and who was a former Royalty Now subject!). Swipe right ➡️ do you guys see any resemblance? I see it in the eyebrows and nose.
Εντυπωσιακά πρόσωπα με έντονα χαρακτηριστικά, άλλα ελκυστικά, άλλα ιδιαίτερα, μα η απορία παραμένει, πως άραγε θα έμοιαζαν αν ζούσαν στο σήμερα.
Άραγε μια γυναίκα θα έβρισκε γοητευτικό τον Ιούλιο Καίσαρα; H Νεφερτίτη θα θεωρούταν πρόσωπο εντυπωσιακής ομορφιάς; H Mόνα Λίζα θα είχε όντως μυστηριώδες βλέμμα;
Αυτή το ερώματημα προσπαθεί να απαντήσει μέσω instagram η graphic designer Μπέκα Σάλαντιν.
Λάτρης της ιστορίας η Μπέκα, δημιούργησε ένα πρωτότυπο πρότζεκτ, με το οποίο ξεκίνησε να ασχολείται τον Φεβρουάριο του 2019.
Επιμελείται τα πρόσωπα γνωστών και μεγάλων προσωπικοτήτων της ιστορίας, όχι όμως όπως τα ξέρουμε, αλλά όπως θα ήταν αν ζούσαν στη σύγχρονη εποχή, αν ήταν "πρόσωπα της διπλανής πόρτας"..
Τις φωτογραφίες από το έργο της έχει αναρτήσει στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram με την ονομασία royalty_now.
Η 29χρονη μιλώντας στο «Femail» ανέφερε: «Η αντίδραση του κόσμου ήταν γρήγορη και αρκετά συναρπαστική. Οι περισσότεροι αισθάνονται πως έρχονται πιο κοντά σε αυτές τις μεγάλες προσωπικότητες. Σκοπός μου είναι να κρατήσω ζωντανό το ενδιαφέρον των ανθρώπων για την ιστορία και να δείξω πως οι άνθρωποι του παρελθόντος αγωνίζονταν στην ζωή τους όπως εμείς σήμερα».
Emperor Augustus (born Octavius, the great-nephew of Julius Caesar) was the first emperor of Rome, ending 500 years of republic. He’s an incredibly controversial figure, especially due to the smart and ruthless way he came to power, but he ruled over a time of relative peace in the Roman empire. I didn’t actually know much about him, but I recently watched 8 Days that Made Rome on the Smithsonian channel and I can’t get enough! HIGHLY recommend that series. Anyone else know some good sources to learn more about Emperor Augustus? . . . #EmperorAugustus #Octavius #JuliusCaesar #Rome #RomanEmpire #Emperor #RomanEmperor #Nero #Caligula #Caesar #MarkAnthony #Pompey #RomeHistory #Roma #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd
Throwback to the stunning Queen Nefertiti. . . . This bust of Nefertiti (believed to have been sculpted during her lifetime) is famous for its grace and beauty. Nefertiti lived from approximately 1370 - 1330 BC. She was an Egyptian queen and the wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. Akhenaten is famous for his attempt to transition Egypt into a monotheistic society (worshipping only the sun god, Aten), instead of a polytheistic one.
I wasn’t aware when I started this one that Alexander the Great would look like a modern day member Harvard Crew team, yet here we are 😂 I did some research on his looks and it is recorded that he had curly golden hair and heterochromia (one eye blue and one eye brown or a combo of both), so he was definitely a striking figure.
Πηγή: skai.gr