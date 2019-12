His love is “as big as a billion elephants” and it’s all mine. He is determined to protect me from all the villains of the world. He doesn’t ask for much in return for his unconditional love and devotion, only a smile on my face, a kiss on his forehead, a bedtime story... He is my best friend, someone who feels my deepest emotions like no one else. ⠀ Having him in my life has been the biggest gift. Happy birthday, Alex, love of my whole life and beyond♥️ Can’t believe you are already 5!

A post shared by Veronika Didusenko (@veronika_didusenko) on Sep 9, 2019 at 3:23am PDT