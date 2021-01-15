Στιγμές τρόμου στη Νέα Υόρκη. Μετέωροι στο κενό βρέθηκαν οι επιβαίνοντες ενός αρθρωτού λεωφορείου στο Μπρονξ, όταν ο οδηγός, κάτω από άγνωστες συνθήκες, έχασε τον έλεγχο με αποτέλεσμα το λεωφορείο να κρεμαστεί από γέφυρα ταχείας κυκλοφορίας.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία της Νέας Υόρκης, τουλάχιστον επτά άτομα, συμπεριλαμβανομένου και του οδηγού, τραυματίστηκαν. Όλοι οι τραυματίες ήταν επιβάτες του λεωφορείου και διακομίστηκαν στο νοσοκομείο.