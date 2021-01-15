Στιγμές τρόμου στη Νέα Υόρκη. Μετέωροι στο κενό βρέθηκαν οι επιβαίνοντες ενός αρθρωτού λεωφορείου στο Μπρονξ, όταν ο οδηγός, κάτω από άγνωστες συνθήκες, έχασε τον έλεγχο με αποτέλεσμα το λεωφορείο να κρεμαστεί από γέφυρα ταχείας κυκλοφορίας.

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία της Νέας Υόρκης, τουλάχιστον επτά άτομα, συμπεριλαμβανομένου και του οδηγού, τραυματίστηκαν. Όλοι οι τραυματίες ήταν επιβάτες του λεωφορείου και διακομίστηκαν στο νοσοκομείο.

FDNY units are on scene of a motor vehicle accident at University Ave and the Cross Bronx Expressway in the Bronx where a tandem bus has crashed through the barriers and is hanging off the overpass onto the roadway below. There are nine civilian injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/00YQ897hhs