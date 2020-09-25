My spirit has been renewed like the Tidal free trial subscription I forgot to cancel. ⠀ My melanin has been enriched like the farmer’s market shea butter I buy. ⠀ My 4c hair, instead of its usual shrinkage, has extended itself in clean lines like Misty Copeland’s legs. ⠀ My pain has been reflected in the face of a queen with endless grace and unwavering faith. I feel seen. ⠀ My chesticles said, “Gravity, I rebuke thee,” and they have been lifted five inches. #SorryNewtNewt. ⠀ My hope has been restored like ConEd turning on my lights following a blackout. ⠀ We have lived in darkness for four years. We can end it soon. We must end it soon. Thank you, @michelleobama for saying what so many of us feel. We are honored to have you be our voice, our guide, our salve during the unimaginable. #MichelleObama

A post shared by Phoebe Robinson (@dopequeenpheebs) on Aug 17, 2020 at 8:41pm PDT