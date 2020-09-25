Η Micelle Obama σε ένα ακόμα podcasts με την Phoebe Robinson- πρωταγωνίστρια του 2 Dope Queens μίλησε για το πόσο σημαντικό είναι ο κόσμος να ψηφίσει στις εκλογές του Νοεμβρίου, ποια είναι η αγαπημένη της ανάμνηση από τον ακτιβιστή John Lewis και με ποιον celeb θα επέλεγε να περάσει την καραντίνα.
Για άλλη μια φορά η πρώην πρώτη κυρία της Αμερικής τόνισε ότι όλοι πρέπει να εγγραφούν και να ψηφίσουν και αποκάλυψε τι είναι αυτό που της δίνει κίνητρο να κοιτάει με αισιοδοξία το μέλλον παρά τα όσα συμβαίνουν.
My spirit has been renewed like the Tidal free trial subscription I forgot to cancel. ⠀ My melanin has been enriched like the farmer’s market shea butter I buy. ⠀ My 4c hair, instead of its usual shrinkage, has extended itself in clean lines like Misty Copeland’s legs. ⠀ My pain has been reflected in the face of a queen with endless grace and unwavering faith. I feel seen. ⠀ My chesticles said, “Gravity, I rebuke thee,” and they have been lifted five inches. #SorryNewtNewt. ⠀ My hope has been restored like ConEd turning on my lights following a blackout. ⠀ We have lived in darkness for four years. We can end it soon. We must end it soon. Thank you, @michelleobama for saying what so many of us feel. We are honored to have you be our voice, our guide, our salve during the unimaginable. #MichelleObama
«Αυτή την περίοδο, υπάρχουν άνθρωποι που διακινδυνεύουν ολόκληρη τη διαδικασία των εκλογών, κάτι που μας κάνει να φοβόμαστε να ψηφίσουμε. Αυτό σημαίνει πως θα πρέπει να προσέξουμε ώστε οι ψήφοι μας να μετρηθούν σωστά και να έχουν σημασία. Αυτό με βοηθά να μην πέσω σε απόγνωση, καθώς η δράση σαν μέτρο πρόληψης, βοηθάει»
Σε μια πιο classy έκδοση του "F * ck, Marry, Kill" με τίτλο "Καραντίνα, Διακοπές, Ζουμ", η Robinson ρώτησε την Michelle με ποιους τρεις διάσημους Chris, (Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans και Chris Rock) θα έκανε τα πιο πάνω.
Χωρίς να το σκεφτεί και πολύ η Obama είπε τον Chris Hemsworth για καραντίνα, τον Chris Evans για διακοπές και τον Chris Rock για το Zooming ενώ φρόντισε αμέσως να πει «No shade, no shade» για τις επιλογές της.
SURPRISE, Black Frasians! It’s National Black Voter Day!!! To celebrate (and also encourage BIPOC to register to vote) I had to sit down with one of my all-time favorite human beings: my forever First Lady and NYT bestselling author @michelleobama for an extra special episode of @blackfrasier. Miche and I are finally reuniting (remotely) to discuss the state of the naysh, which is dependent on one little thing: voting! In addition to talking about civic duty and @whenweallvote, we also chat about how she's holding up during the quar-quar, the impact the youth is leaving on the world, and what's next for me and British Baekoff! Plus, Miche and I play a fun game! All in all, this an uplifting and inspiring conversaysh that we hope will not only empower everyone who listens, but also make them feel less alone during these troubling times! • Artwork: @bpeppersart Co-Producer & Editor: @britishbaekoff Theme Song: @gavinturek Today’s Black Owned Business: Me! To support the podcast, I’m launching a merch store! I have a cute Black Frasier t-shirt and sweatshirt avail for sell. Sizing is small to 3XL. Head on over to my website (by clicking the link in the bio) to get some of the goodies! • Alrighty! Without further ado, please enjoy episode eight: Phoebe & Michelle Obama Are Telling You For the Last Time: Vote,” which is avail on @applepodcasts and @spotify and wherever else you download your podcasts. Please remember that if you like what you hear, leave a dope ass comment on Apple Podcasts as ratings and comments are what help podcasts become easily searchable on that platform. Love you. Mean it. #BlackFrasier #MichelleObama #NationalBlackVoterDay #WhenWeAllVote
Πηγή: Must