Λονδίνο, Θανάσης Γκαβός

Με απαγχονισμό αυτοκτόνησε η δημοφιλής Βρετανίδα τηλεπαρουσιάστρια Κάρολαϊν Φλακ, όπως έγινε γνωστό κατά την έναρξη της τυπικής ιατροδικαστικής διερεύνησης των συνθηκών θανάτου της.



Η 40χρονη αφαίρεσε τη ζωή της στις 15 Φεβρουαρίου, τελώντας υπό έντονη ψυχολογική πίεση λόγω της δίκης της που είχε οριστεί για τις αρχές Μαρτίου με την κατηγορία ότι στα μέσα Δεκεμβρίου είχε επιτεθεί και τραυματίσει με ένα φωτιστικό στο κεφάλι τον σύντροφό της ενώ εκείνος κοιμόταν - αν και ο ίδιος είχε ζητήσει να μην προχωρήσει η δίωξη σε βάρος της.



Η αυτοκτονία της έχει προκαλέσει σοκ στους φίλους και θαυμαστές της, καθώς επίσης και μία μεγάλη δημόσια συζήτηση στη Βρετανία για την πίεση που ασκούν στις δημοσιότητες οι ταμπλόιντ εφημερίδες και τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.



Παράλληλα, με την ιατροδικαστική έρευνα, η οικογένειά της έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα ένα κείμενο που η Κάρολαϊν Φλακ ήθελε να αναρτήσει στο Instagram, αλλά τελικά ακολούθησε συμβουλές να μην το κάνει.



Στο κείμενο αυτό μιλά για πολλά άγχη που απλά είχε κρύψει «κάτω από το χαλί» και ότι υπέμενε επί δεκαετία «τοξικές απόψεις» για το πρόσωπό της. Έγραφε ότι τη στιγμή της σύλληψής της ήταν σαν κάποιος να τράβηξε «ολόκληρο τον κόσμο και το μέλλον» της κάτω από τα πόδια της, ενώ τόνιζε πως ό,τι συνέβη εκείνη τη νύχτα οφειλόταν σε ατύχημα.

H ανάρτησή της (αγγλικά)



«For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it's become the normal.

I've been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life - for my whole life.



I've accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it's all part of my job. No complaining.



The problem with brushing things under the carpet is.... they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment.



On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend...



Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed.



I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.



I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is .... It was an accident.



I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.



But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident.



The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.



The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore.



I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.



I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.



I'm so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.



I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back'. I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back.



I can't say anymore than that».



Πηγή: skai.gr