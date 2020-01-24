Δεκάδες βίντεο και φωτογραφίες που φαίνεται ότι προέρχονται από τη Γουχάν, την κινεζική πόλη που βρίσκεται στο επίκεντρο της επιδημίας του κοροναϊού, δείχνουν ανθρώπους ξαπλωμένους στο δρόμο που λαμβάνουν πρώτες βοήθειες από γιατρούς ή καταρρέουν ξαφνικά ενώ περπατούν. Τα περισσότερα βίντεο και φωτογραφίες προέρχονται από κάμερες ασφαλείας.
Το νέο στέλεχος του κοροναϊού, μια ασθένεια τύπου SARS που προσβάλλει το αναπνευστικό σύστημα, έχει σκοτώσει τουλάχιστον 26 ανθρώπους και έχει μολύνει 800 παγκοσμίως.
Μεμονωμένα κρούσματα έχουν καταγραφεί στο Βιετνάμ, τη Νότια Κορέα, την Ταϊλάνδη, την Ταιβάν, τη Σιγκαπούρη, το Χονγκ Κονγκ, το Μακάο και την Ιαπωνία. Ένα περιστατικό έχει αναφερθεί και στις ΗΠΑ, ενώ αναφορές για περιστατικά υπάρχουν και στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.
Πηγή: skai.gr