Την Δευτέρα 20 Ιουλίου ο Ρεπουπλικανός Ted Yoho σε δημόσια ομιλία του αποκάλεσε την νεότερη σε ηλικία γυναίκα που εξελέγη στο Κογκρέσο, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, "σκύλα". Όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, η πολιτικός δεν άφησε το γεγονός απροσπέραστο.
Κατά την διάρκεια ομιλίας της, την Τρίτη 21 Ιουλίου, είπε πως με τις δηλώσεις τους απλώς έδωσε την άδεια να αποκαλούν με αυτό τον τρόπο τις κόρες του.
Πιο συγκεκριμένα, η ίδια είπε: "Ο κύριος Yoho ανέφερε πως είναι παντρεμένος και έχει δύο κόρες. Είμαι δύο χρόνια μικρότερη από την πιο μικρή κόρη του. Είμαι και εγώ κόρη κάποιου. Ο πατέρας μου, ευτυχώς, δεν ζει για να δει πως συμπεριφέρονται στην κόρη του... Η μητέρα μου όμως, αναγκάστηκε να δει όσα είπε για εμένα και είμαι εδώ για να δείξω στους γονείς μου ότι είμαι η κόρη τους και πως δεν με μεγάλωσαν για να ανέχομαι βία από κανέναν άντρα... Όταν κάνεις αυτό που έκανε ο κύριος Yoho στην οποιαδήποτε γυναίκα, δίνεις την άδεια σε κάθε άντρα να το κάνει στις κόρες σου. Χρησιμοποιώντας αυτή την γλώσσα, μπροστά στον Τύπο, δίνει το δικαίωμα σε κάθε άντρα να την χρησιμοποιήσουν ενάντια στην γυναίκα σου, στις κόρες σου, στις δικές σου γυναίκες και στέκομαι εδώ για να πω ότι αυτό είναι απαράδεχτο".
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke on the House floor Thursday about a heated exchange earlier this week with Florida Rep. Ted Yoho, after which he reportedly called her a "f**king bitch," and said that by accosting her, he gave "permission to other men to do that to his daughters." Ocasio-Cortez recounted the incident and repeated the term, saying she has an issue with "using women, our wives and daughters as shields and excuses for poor behavior." "Mr. Yoho mentioned that he has a wife and two daughters. I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter. I am someone's daughter too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter," she said with emotion in her voice. "My mother got to see Mr. Yoho's disrespect on the floor of this House towards me on television and I am here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men." She later added: “When you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters. In using that language, in front of the press, he gave permission to use that language against his wife, his daughters, women in his community, and I am here to stand up to say that is not acceptable."
Διαπιστώνοντας την έκταση που πήρε το γεγονός, ο Ted Yoho απολογήθηκε για το σεξιστικό του σχόλιο.
She never raised her hand.— Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) July 24, 2020
She didn’t even raise her voice.
But the entire nation will hear her.
Yesterday, @AOC delivered one of the most thorough thrashings the Capitol has ever seen. And she did it with dignity, eloquence and poisehttps://t.co/k30BeUXLuH pic.twitter.com/OXvOgMtrRZ
Πηγή: Must