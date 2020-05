Since this crisis started 8weeks ago we’ve produced many thousands of meals but what I’m most proud of, is what we’re learning through this work and how we see a recipe going forward to fight hunger beyond Covid. So far @rethinkfood.nyc and us have partnered with 20more restaurants(mostly in NYC) to follow this path in providing meals to people in need. Our goal is to proof a model than can fight hunger in this country. Our belief is that together, all restaurants around the country will be part and have to be part of this solution. Please contact us @rethinkfood.nyc to get more information and to find a way to join this effort. Would love to get you guys on board. Hunger is a solvable problem. Much love. #makeitnice

