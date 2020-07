Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way. 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️😇😇

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Jul 29, 2020 at 1:55pm PDT